Myths about cervical cancer that put women at risk, doctor clears the facts

Cervical cancer is often spoken about in whispers and is often confused with fear, shame, or silence. Many women believe it only happens to others: to those with a risky lifestyle, a family history, or after a certain age. But the truth is far more real and far more urgent.

India records over 1.27 lakh new cases every year, with close to 80,000 deaths, numbers too big to ignore, and too personal for the women quietly battling it. Yet here’s the part we rarely hear: cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and most treatable cancers when caught early. The danger isn’t just in the disease, it’s in misinformation, delayed screening, and myths that keep women away from help. Cervical cancer shouldn’t be a silent fear.

Common myths about cervical cancer

Myth 1: Only “high-risk” women get cervical cancer

One of the most popular beliefs is that cervical cancer affects only women with certain lifestyles or histories. According to Dr Rama Joshi, Chairman – Gynae Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Gurgaon, "The primary cause is HPV, a common sexually transmitted virus that almost every sexually active person encounters at some point."

This means every woman needs screening, not just those perceived to be high-risk.

Myth 2: Cervical cancer cannot be prevented

It’s one of the biggest misconceptions. With the HPV vaccine and regular screening, cervical cancer risk can drop by more than 90 per cent. It is safe, effective, and recommended for girls from 9 years onwards, and for adults up to 45 years in consultation with a doctor.

Myth 3: You only need screening when you have symptoms.

By the time symptoms such as pelvic pain, bleeding after intercourse, or abnormal discharge develop, the disease process may be well advanced. The screening by Pap and HPV tests enables the detection of precancerous changes years in advance, which makes treatment easier and survival chances much higher.

Myth 4: Cervical cancer affects only older women.

Fact: Most cases in India occur between ages 30–45, not after menopause. Younger women often delay screening because they think they are “too young”, which is precisely why it gets missed.

Myth 5: Cervical cancer is not treatable

With today’s medical advances, early-stage cervical cancer has a cure rate of over 95 per cent, especially when treated surgically. Early detection is everything. “Vaccination and regular screening give women a real advantage; early treatment often leads to excellent results,” said Dr Rama Joshi.

Cervical cancer is not a mysterious illness; it's preventable, detectable early, and highly treatable. What puts women most at risk isn’t the virus, it’s silence. If we talk more, screen more, and encourage vaccination, we can save thousands of lives every year.

