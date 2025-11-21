4 common pancreatic cancer myths debunked with real facts Discover the truth behind four common myths about pancreatic cancer. This myth-busting guide explains the real facts, risk factors, and symptoms to help raise awareness and support early detection.

Pancreatic cancer is commonly seen across the country. Did you know? It tends to show symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice, unexplained weight loss, and digestive issues, making early detection difficult. Awareness is low, and many myths, such as that it only affects older adults, prevent timely diagnosis and treatment.

According to Dr Sunil Patil, Surgical Oncology, Onco-Life Cancer Centre, Satara, debunking these myths is crucial to encourage screenings and early intervention, which can improve outcomes.

Dispelling myths surrounding pancreatic cancer

Myth: Only older people tend to get detected with pancreatic cancer

Facts: While most cases occur in people over 60, younger adults aged 25-45 can also develop pancreatic cancer. Age increases risk, but it does not mean younger people are safe. So, it can be seen in people of all age groups.

Myth: Only those with a family history develop pancreatic cancer

Fact: While a family history of pancreatic cancer can increase the risk, factors such as obesity, smoking chronic pancreatitis can raise one’s chances of pancreatic cancer.

Myth: Those with pancreatic cancer will not experience any symptoms

Fact: Pancreatic cancer may not show noticeable symptoms, making early detection challenging. However, it can lead to symptoms like abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, and digestive issues as it progresses. Hence, it is necessary to seek timely attention and initiate the treatment without any delay.

Myth: Pancreatic cancer spreads from one person to another

Fact: This is a false statement! This cancer is not at all contagious. The factors causing this cancer are obesity, smoking, chronic pancreatitis, family history, and genetics. Don’t believe any such rumours. It is better to speak to the expert and clear all the doubts.

Remember, timely detection is key when it comes to tackling this cancer and reducing the morbidity and mortality rates linked to it. Don't worry, it is possible to deal with pancreatic cancer and bounce back. So, follow the instructions given by the doctor, don't believe in any myths.

