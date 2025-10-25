Urban, non-diabetic, and at risk: The silent kidney crisis Hyderabad can’t ignore A new study from Osmania General Hospital and Apollo Hospitals reveals a rise in mysterious kidney disease among young, healthy urban residents in Hyderabad. Experts warn of silent damage linked to unregulated herbal medicines and lifestyle habits.

New Delhi:

According to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, one in every 14 people in Telangana is suffering from impaired kidney function. An emerging new pattern of kidney disease is silently creeping in Hyderabad, and it's not among elderly or diabetic people. A recently published study by nephrologists from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Apollo Hospitals in the Indian Journal of Nephrology (August 2024) has sounded a warning about a Chronic Kidney Disease of no known aetiology (CKDu) now striking younger, apparently healthy individuals.

In contrast to classical CKDu observed in farm workers exposed to heat stress and pesticides, this type is urban, observed among small business entrepreneurs, service workers, and individuals with no farming experience.

What the new study found

Doctors at OGH noticed a disturbing trend: patients in their 20s to 40s arriving with advanced kidney damage despite having no diabetes, hypertension, or family history of renal disease.

Biopsies showed extensive scarring and inflammation in the kidney’s filtering units, damage so gradual and silent that most people realised something was wrong only when it was almost irreversible.

The study identified one striking link: about 40 per cent of patients had used unregulated herbal or alternative medicines prior to symptom onset. While causality isn’t proven, researchers believe these products may contain nephrotoxic substances that accelerate kidney damage.

Why CKDu is different this time

Classical CKDu, documented in Sri Lanka, Central America and parts of coastal Andhra, is usually associated with agricultural labour, heat exposure and dehydration. But Hyderabad’s cases break the pattern.

These are non-diabetic, urban individuals who spend their days in offices or shops, not fields. It suggests there are new environmental or lifestyle factors at play that we don’t yet fully understand.

Possible suspects include contaminated water, long-term use of unverified supplements, or chronic dehydration from excessive caffeine and low water intake, habits common in urban professionals.

The silent nature of kidney decline

The insidious part of CKDu is its lack of early warning signs. Most patients don’t feel any discomfort until kidney function drops below 30 per cent. Fatigue, swelling, or changes in urination may appear late, by which point damage is permanent.

Routine health checks rarely include kidney tests unless there’s a known risk factor. Experts now recommend that even healthy adults should get annual serum creatinine and urine microalbumin tests, especially if they regularly consume over-the-counter supplements, energy drinks, or herbal remedies.

What doctors are urging now

Dr Sahay and her team have called for public-health attention towards this urban CKDu subset, both for early screening and awareness. The team is also planning a larger multicentre study to trace environmental and toxicological links. Until then, prevention remains the best approach:

Avoid unverified herbal or detox concoctions.

Drink enough water daily (2.5–3 litres, unless medically restricted).

Limit painkillers, energy drinks and protein powders without medical guidance.

Get routine kidney tests if you work long hours, especially in the heat or with limited breaks.

The rise of CKDu in Hyderabad is a quiet reminder that lifestyle diseases aren’t the only ones creeping into city life. Environmental toxins, hidden ingredients in “natural” remedies, and neglect of hydration can be just as dangerous.

