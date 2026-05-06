MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak: Complete timeline from first reported illness to WHO action

New Delhi:

What began as a remote cruise across the Atlantic slowly turned into something far more serious. The hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius has now become one of the most closely watched public health incidents at sea this year.

What makes the situation especially unsettling is how quietly it unfolded at first. Mild symptoms. A fever here, some fatigue there. Nothing that immediately pointed to a rare virus. Then things escalated very quickly.

April 1 to April 6: The cruise begins and first symptoms appear

The ship left Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1 with 149 people on board, travelling through remote Atlantic waters far from major medical facilities.

According to Associated Press, health officials believe the earliest illness may have started around April 6. A Dutch passenger reportedly developed mild symptoms including fever and fatigue just days into the trip. At that stage, nobody suspected hantavirus.

April 11: The first passenger dies on board

Things changed fast. By April 11, the same passenger had died after developing severe breathing problems. The exact cause of death was still unclear at the time.

The voyage continued, but more passengers started reporting similar symptoms. What began mildly in several cases later became serious. Between April 6 and April 28, multiple illnesses were recorded, increasing concern among the ship’s medical staff.

Mid-April to May 2: More illnesses, evacuations and another death

As conditions worsened, evacuations began at remote stops including Saint Helena and Ascension Island. Critically ill passengers were airlifted for treatment. One British passenger was flown to South Africa and admitted directly into intensive care.

By May 2, another passenger, this time from Germany, had died on the ship. Panic among passengers reportedly began growing as more people developed symptoms.

Early May: WHO steps in as the outbreak grows

By early May, the situation had intensified enough for the World Health Organization to step in. By May 5, the WHO confirmed seven cases and three deaths.

Cape Verde refused permission for the ship to dock, forcing passengers to remain isolated inside their cabins while medical teams carried out testing and evacuations offshore. The ship was carrying passengers from more than 20 countries.

Early May investigations: Where the hantavirus outbreak may have started

One major question remains, where did this begin?

According to the BBC, investigators believe the source may trace back to South America. The Andes region is known for hantavirus activity, particularly the Andes strain, which is unusual because it can spread between people. Most hantavirus strains do not spread this way.

The long voyage and tightly shared spaces on the cruise may have helped the virus move quietly between passengers. Small cabins. Shared dining areas. Constant close contact. Not ideal once something infectious gets on board.

What doctors know so far about hantavirus symptoms and treatment

According to the Mayo Clinic, hantavirus infections are usually linked to rodents. People often get infected after breathing in dust contaminated by rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. Bites are considered rare.

The Andes strain is different because limited person-to-person transmission has been recorded before, although it remains uncommon.

The symptoms can feel deceptively normal at first. Fever. Muscle pain. Headaches. Tiredness. Sometimes stomach issues too. But then the illness can worsen suddenly. Breathing becomes difficult, lungs may fill with fluid, and organ failure can follow. Without rapid medical care, the condition can become deadly.

There’s currently no specific cure for hantavirus. Treatment mostly focuses on supportive care, oxygen support, breathing assistance, and close monitoring. Doctors say early detection makes a major difference.

Once authorities realised what was happening on the ship, strict containment measures followed. Docking was stopped. Passengers were isolated. Severe cases were evacuated for treatment while medical teams investigated the outbreak at sea.

For now, the WHO says the overall risk to the wider public remains low because the virus generally requires close contact to spread.

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