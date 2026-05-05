3 dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise: What it is, how it spreads, symptoms, prevention

New Delhi:

At least three people are now dead after what’s being treated as a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. The World Health Organization says one case is lab-confirmed so far, while several others are still being checked. According to the BBC, the situation unfolded on board the MV Hondius, which had been sailing from Argentina towards Cape Verde when passengers began falling ill.

At the moment, at least one passenger is in critical condition. Others are sick enough to need urgent care. Health teams are scrambling, arranging evacuations and trying to figure out how the virus spread in the first place. The goal is simple, contain it before it gets worse. Outbreaks like this don’t happen often, but it’s the kind of story that makes people pause.

Hantavirus: What is it?

As explained by the Mayo Clinic, hantavirus isn’t just one virus but a group of viruses carried mainly by rodents like mice and rats. The animals themselves don’t get sick, which is part of the problem. Their urine, droppings, and saliva can pass the virus to humans. Once it enters the body, it can affect either the lungs, known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome or HPS, or the kidneys, called haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome or HFRS. HPS is the more severe one. It can turn dangerous quickly. Mortality rates can go as high as 30 to 40 percent.

Where did hantavirus come from?

This isn’t a new virus. Scientists first identified it near the Hantan River in South Korea decades ago. Since then, different strains have been found across the world. Different rodents carry different versions. So really, it’s not limited to one region. You could run into it in forests, farms, or even urban areas.

How does hantavirus spread?

The key thing to know is that it does not spread easily between people. Most infections happen when someone breathes in air contaminated with rodent urine or droppings. It can also spread through direct contact with contaminated surfaces. In some cases, people have been infected through food that rodents got into or through bites, though that’s less common. There have been a few instances in South America where limited human-to-human transmission happened, but those are rare. On this cruise, investigators suspect something environmental, possibly contaminated spaces or supplies.

What to watch for: Early symptoms of hantavirus infection

It usually starts off looking like the flu, which makes it easy to miss. The early phase, typically one to three weeks after exposure, can include:

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea or stomach pain

If things worsen, symptoms can escalate quickly:

Shortness of breath

Coughing

Chest pain or tightness

Rapid heartbeat

Fluid buildup in the lungs

Once it reaches this stage, it becomes serious very quickly.

Why is hantavirus so dangerous?

Because it hits vital organs hard. The lungs or kidneys, sometimes both. Blood vessels start leaking. Fluid fills the lungs. Breathing becomes difficult. Many patients end up needing intensive care, oxygen support, sometimes ventilators. There’s no specific treatment or vaccine. Doctors rely on supportive care, and timing matters a lot.

How to protect yourself from hantavirus

Even though this outbreak is linked to a ship, the risk isn’t limited to one place. Avoiding contact with rodents is key. A few simple precautions can go a long way:

Keep living and sleeping areas clean, no food scraps or clutter

Seal any gaps or holes that rodents could use to get inside

Don’t sweep or vacuum droppings or nests, use disinfectant, gloves, and proper ventilation

Be cautious in higher-risk areas like cabins, warehouses, or farm buildings, use protective gear when needed

Pay attention to your body, especially if flu-like symptoms suddenly worsen after possible exposure

Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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