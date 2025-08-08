7 signs your multivitamin is silently hurting your liver Not all multivitamins suit everyone. If you feel tired, nauseous or notice jaundice, your liver may be reacting. Know these warning signs to stay safe.

New Delhi:

A high percentage of people today tend to suffer from deficiency of different vitamins and minerals. Doctors recommend that you take multivitamins, as it can help manage this deficiency. However, these multivitamins affect different individuals in different ways.

In some people, these multivitamins help with the deficiency. In others, it might harm certain organs of the body. Taking multivitamins can damage the liver in some people. Here are some signs that the multivitamin is harming your liver.

Signs your multivitamin is affecting your liver

Fatigue or Weakness: Unexplained tiredness could be a sign of liver stress. When the liver is overworked, which happens due to excess vitamin A, iron or niacin, it affects energy metabolism. Abdominal Pain or Discomfort: The liver is located in the upper right abdomen. Pain or a feeling of fullness in that area could be a sign of liver inflammation. Nausea and Digestive Issues: Excessive intake of certain vitamins can irritate the liver and gastrointestinal tract, thereby, causing nausea, bloating or indigestion. If these symptoms appear after starting a multivitamin, the liver might be under strain. Jaundice: One of the clearest signs of liver damage is jaundice, which is caused by a buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Some multivitamins, particularly those high in vitamin A, iron or herbal extracts, can lead to liver toxicity. Dark Urine and Pale Stools: A change in urine color to dark brown and stools becoming pale may indicate disruption in bile flow, which is related to liver problems. It could be caused by liver inflammation due to vitamin overload. Itchy Skin (Pruritus): Liver dysfunction can lead the bile salts to build up under the skin. This leads to persistent itching and might occur with long-term use of liver-stressing supplements like high-dose niacin, vitamin A or iron. Unexplained Bruising or Bleeding: The liver helps in the production of blood clotting factors. If it's damaged, you might have bruises easily or experience nosebleeds or gum bleeding. High doses of vitamin E or interactions with other nutrients can impair liver function and clotting.

