Mpox outbreak in multiple African countries; know causes, signs, symptoms, treatment and prevention

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mpox outbreak in multiple African countries

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that causes fevers, headaches, and muscle aches, as well as painful boils on the skin. It's spread from person to person through close, skin-to-skin contact. A severe strain of the mpox virus, previously causing panic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is now spreading rapidly through Kenya and several other African nations, prompting serious concern among health authorities.

While it’s not as well-known as some other viral infections, understanding mpox is crucial for effective prevention and treatment. Here’s a comprehensive guide on the causes, signs, symptoms, treatment, and prevention of mpox.

Causes of Mpox

Mpox is caused by the mpox virus, which is part of the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same family as the smallpox virus. The virus is zoonotic, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. In Africa, it is primarily spread through contact with infected animals such as rodents and primates. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Signs and Symptoms of Mpox

Symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of mpox can vary but typically include:

Fever: One of the first symptoms, often accompanied by chills and sweating.

Rash: A distinctive rash usually develops, starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through different stages, from flat lesions to raised bumps, and eventually to scabs.

Swollen Lymph Nodes: Lymph nodes near the site of infection may become swollen and tender.

Headache and Muscle Aches: Common flu-like symptoms.

Fatigue: General feeling of tiredness and weakness.

Back Pain: Some individuals report experiencing back pain.

Treatment of Mpox

There is no specific antiviral treatment for mpox. However, supportive care can help manage symptoms and prevent complications. This includes:

Hydration: Ensuring adequate fluid intake to prevent dehydration.

Pain and Fever Management: Using over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Antiviral Medication: In severe cases, antiviral drugs like tecovirimat may be used, particularly if the disease is causing significant complications.

Infected individuals should also isolate themselves to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Prevention of Mpox

Preventing mpox involves several strategies:

Avoid Contact with Infected Animals: Minimize contact with wildlife, especially in areas where mpox is known to be prevalent.

Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing with soap and water, and using hand sanitizers when soap is not available.

Wear Protective Clothing: When handling animals or working in areas with a high risk of infection.

Avoid Close Contact: Stay away from individuals who are showing symptoms of mpox.

Vaccination: Although there is no specific vaccine for mpox, the smallpox vaccine has been shown to provide some level of protection against mpox.

Mpox is a serious but manageable disease, especially with timely medical care and proper preventive measures. By understanding its causes, recognizing its symptoms, and following recommended treatment and prevention strategies, the impact of mpox can be significantly reduced. Keeping informed and cautious can help protect both individuals and communities from this infectious disease.

ALSO READ: What is Zika Virus? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and tips to prevent mosquito bites