What is Zika Virus? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and tips to prevent mosquito bites

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Zika Virus? Know causes, symptoms and more

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which are also responsible for spreading dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. The virus possesses mild symptoms in most cases but can have severe consequences, particularly for pregnant women and their babies. Zika virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and later in humans in 1952. Since then, it has caused several outbreaks around the world, most notably in Brazil in 2015-2016. In India, the virus outbreak in Pune where the patients showed symptoms such as fever and rashes, and their blood samples tested positive for Zika virus.

Here are the causes, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures for mosquito bites:

Causes of Zika Virus

The primary mode of transmission of the Zika virus is through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These mosquitoes typically bite during the day, especially early morning and late afternoon. The virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, blood transfusions, and potentially through organ transplants.

Symptoms of Zika Virus

Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they are usually mild and last for several days to a week. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Rash

Headache

Joint pain

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Muscle pain

In some cases, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects, including microcephaly, a condition where a baby's head is significantly smaller than expected, and other brain defects.

Treatment of Zika Virus

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Zika virus infection. Management focuses on relieving symptoms:

Rest

Hydration

Pain relievers such as acetaminophen (avoid aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs until dengue is ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding)

Seek medical advice if symptoms worsen or complications arise.

Tips to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Preventing mosquito bites is crucial in reducing the risk of Zika virus infection. Here are some effective strategies:

Use Insect Repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing. Wear Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to minimize skin exposure. Treat clothing with permethrin, an insect repellent for fabrics. Stay Indoors: Stay in air-conditioned or well-screened areas, particularly during peak mosquito activity times (early morning and late afternoon). Use Mosquito Nets: Sleep under a mosquito net if you are in an area where mosquito exposure is likely. Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Regularly empty, clean, or cover containers that can hold water, such as flower pots, buckets, and bird baths. Install Screens: Ensure windows and doors are properly screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering indoor spaces.

Preventing mosquito bites through protective measures and environmental management is essential to reduce the risk of Zika virus transmission. If you suspect a Zika virus infection, seek medical advice to manage symptoms and receive appropriate care.

ALSO READ: Typhoid to Salmonella: Know about common waterborne diseases and prevention tips