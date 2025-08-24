Doctors warn: These mosquito-borne diseases still have no cure From dengue to Zika, many mosquito-borne diseases still lack a cure. Here’s what you need to know this monsoon and how to protect yourself.

New Delhi:

Mosquitoes are not just an irritating buzz in your ear, they are among the deadliest creatures on earth. Each year, millions fall sick with mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. The danger? Many of these infections have no cure, making prevention the only line of defence.

As continuous rains and rising humidity create the perfect breeding grounds, doctors warn of a possible surge in mosquito-borne illnesses. Here’s a look at the major diseases with no permanent cure, and the best ways to protect yourself and your family.

Diseases spread by mosquitoes that do not have a cure

1. Dengue fever

Dengue is among the world's most rapidly expanding mosquito-borne infections. It produces high fever, extreme headache, muscle and joint pain, and occasionally life-threatening dengue hemorrhagic fever complications.

Dengue is not curable; supportive treatment, such as fluids, bed rest, and fever management, is given to the patients. Prevention involves staying away from mosquitoes and mosquito breeding.

2. Chikungunya

Transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, chikungunya causes abrupt fever and severe joint pain lasting for months. Other signs and symptoms are rash, muscle pain, and weakness.

There is no antiviral medication or treatment. Pain management and fluid hydration are the main concerns. Hence, prevention through mosquito control is very critical.

3. Zika virus

Zika virus infections are typically mild but can be catastrophic for pregnant women since the virus is associated with birth defects such as microcephaly.

There is no vaccine or treatment currently available for Zika. Supportive therapy, which includes rest, fluid intake, and over-the-counter medication, is the only available option.

4. Yellow fever

Yellow fever is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and occurs in areas of Africa and South America. Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, nausea, and jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin).

There is no treatment for yellow fever. However, an immunising vaccine exists and is advised for individuals resident in or visiting infected areas.

5. West Nile virus

It is transmitted by Culex mosquitoes and may result in fever, body pain, and neurological illness in severe cases.

There is no treatment or cure for West Nile virus. Most patients recover with rest and supportive care, but serious cases need hospitalisation.

6. Rift Valley fever

Rift Valley fever primarily affects animals. However, it can also infect humans through mosquito bites. Symptoms range from mild fever and weakness to severe liver damage and eye problems.

There is no cure for Rift Valley fever in humans. Supportive care and prevention through mosquito control and animal vaccination remain the best defence.

How to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases

Use repellents wisely: Apply mosquito repellent creams or sprays, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply mosquito repellent creams or sprays, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Dress smart: Wear full-sleeved shirts, long pants, and light-coloured clothing to reduce bites.

Wear full-sleeved shirts, long pants, and light-coloured clothing to reduce bites. Sleep safe: Use mosquito nets, especially in high-risk or waterlogged areas.

Use mosquito nets, especially in high-risk or waterlogged areas. Destroy breeding grounds: Empty buckets, flower pots, and any stagnant water where mosquitoes can multiply.

Empty buckets, flower pots, and any stagnant water where mosquitoes can multiply. Choose safe food and water: Avoid roadside food and uncovered water that could attract mosquitoes.

Avoid roadside food and uncovered water that could attract mosquitoes. Get vaccinated where possible: A yellow fever vaccine exists and is advised for those travelling to or living in high-risk regions.

Remember: With no permanent cure for most mosquito-borne diseases, prevention is your best protection.

Mosquito-borne diseases remain one of the greatest public health challenges because many of them still have no cure. By staying vigilant and protecting yourself from bites, you can significantly lower your risk.