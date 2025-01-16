Migraine issue? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get quick relief from headache

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic tips by Swami Ramdev to get rid of headaches.

Not taking headaches seriously is their biggest mistake. Sometimes a headache that seems minor is a signal of a serious illness. There are many types of headaches and many times people are not able to know which pain is troubling them. If there is pain in the temple and forehead, then it is due to tension. On the other hand, cluster headache occurs on one side of the face and around the eyes. Sinus pain occurs in the nose, cavity, cheekbones and front side of the forehead. If there is a pain in the head and one side of the face, then understand that you have migraine. Cluster headache is so dangerous that even suicidal thoughts start coming.

Migraine and sinus patients need to take special care in this winter season. Because both these diseases are triggered by cold air. It is not that only old people suffer from headaches. Half of the youth in the world suffer from headaches. In India alone, more than 15 crore youth are roaming around with headaches. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev the Yogic-Ayurvedic remedy to cure headache.

Causes of headache

Bad eating habits

Tumors

Muscle cramps

Tension

High blood pressure

Lack of sleep

Lack of nutrition

More screen time

Drinking less water

Poor digestion

Stress and anxiety

Causes of headache in winter

In winter, headaches can be caused due to sinus, cold, cough, fever, dryness in the eyes and dehydration.

Migraine Symptoms

Dizziness

Problem with loud noise

Burning sensation in the eyes

Vomit

Half headache

Cure 150 types of headaches with yoga

If you want to cure headaches then you must include yoga in your daily routine as practicing yoga helps release endorphin hormones. It is a natural painkiller for the body. It helps to reduce stress and helps to get good sleep.

How to get rid of tension headache

To get rid of tension headaches you need to focus, and drink a lot of water, take care of your eyes, neck, head, shoulder and get a massage.

How to avoid headaches

Do not allow gas to form in the body, control acidity. Take wheatgrass and aloe vera-infused water. Balance the Kapha in the body. Put atomic oil in the nose and also, practice Anulom-Vilom.

You will not have headaches, control bile

To control bile you need to eat sprouted grains, green vegetables and bottled gourd.

