Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Health
  4. Migraine issue? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get quick relief from headache

Migraine issue? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get quick relief from headache

Nowadays everyone is troubled by tension and headaches. There are not 1-2 types of headache but there are about 150 types. However, if you know the cause of the headache, then it becomes easy to cure it. Headaches can also be cured with yoga and Ayurveda. Know the remedies to cure headaches from Sw

Edited By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 12:44 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 12:44 IST
Ayurvedic tips by Swami Ramdev to get rid of headaches
Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic tips by Swami Ramdev to get rid of headaches.

Not taking headaches seriously is their biggest mistake. Sometimes a headache that seems minor is a signal of a serious illness. There are many types of headaches and many times people are not able to know which pain is troubling them. If there is pain in the temple and forehead, then it is due to tension. On the other hand, cluster headache occurs on one side of the face and around the eyes. Sinus pain occurs in the nose, cavity, cheekbones and front side of the forehead. If there is a pain in the head and one side of the face, then understand that you have migraine. Cluster headache is so dangerous that even suicidal thoughts start coming.

Migraine and sinus patients need to take special care in this winter season. Because both these diseases are triggered by cold air. It is not that only old people suffer from headaches. Half of the youth in the world suffer from headaches. In India alone, more than 15 crore youth are roaming around with headaches. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev the Yogic-Ayurvedic remedy to cure headache.

Causes of headache

  • Bad eating habits
  • Tumors
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tension
  • High blood pressure
  • Lack of sleep
  • Lack of nutrition
  • More screen time
  • Drinking less water
  • Poor digestion
  • Stress and anxiety

Causes of headache in winter

In winter, headaches can be caused due to sinus, cold, cough, fever, dryness in the eyes and dehydration.

Migraine Symptoms 

  • Dizziness 
  • Problem with loud noise
  • Burning sensation in the eyes 
  • Vomit
  • Half headache

Cure 150 types of headaches with yoga

If you want to cure headaches then you must include yoga in your daily routine as practicing yoga helps release endorphin hormones. It is a natural painkiller for the body. It helps to reduce stress and helps to get good sleep.

How to get rid of tension headache

To get rid of tension headaches you need to focus, and drink a lot of water, take care of your eyes, neck, head, shoulder and get a massage.

How to avoid headaches

Do not allow gas to form in the body, control acidity. Take wheatgrass and aloe vera-infused water. Balance the Kapha in the body. Put atomic oil in the nose and also, practice Anulom-Vilom.

You will not have headaches, control bile

To control bile you need to eat sprouted grains, green vegetables and bottled gourd. 

ALSO READ: Sinusitis issue in winter? Follow these 5 tips to get relief from the condition

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement