Migraine issue? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get quick relief from headache

Not taking headaches seriously is their biggest mistake. Sometimes a headache that seems minor is a signal of a serious illness. There are many types of headaches and many times people are not able to know which pain is troubling them. If there is pain in the temple and forehead, then it is due to tension. On the other hand, cluster headache occurs on one side of the face and around the eyes. Sinus pain occurs in the nose, cavity, cheekbones and front side of the forehead. If there is a pain in the head and one side of the face, then understand that you have migraine. Cluster headache is so dangerous that even suicidal thoughts start coming.
Migraine and sinus patients need to take special care in this winter season. Because both these diseases are triggered by cold air. It is not that only old people suffer from headaches. Half of the youth in the world suffer from headaches. In India alone, more than 15 crore youth are roaming around with headaches. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev the Yogic-Ayurvedic remedy to cure headache.
Causes of headache
- Bad eating habits
- Tumors
- Muscle cramps
- Tension
- High blood pressure
- Lack of sleep
- Lack of nutrition
- More screen time
- Drinking less water
- Poor digestion
- Stress and anxiety
Causes of headache in winter
In winter, headaches can be caused due to sinus, cold, cough, fever, dryness in the eyes and dehydration.
Migraine Symptoms
- Dizziness
- Problem with loud noise
- Burning sensation in the eyes
- Vomit
- Half headache
Cure 150 types of headaches with yoga
If you want to cure headaches then you must include yoga in your daily routine as practicing yoga helps release endorphin hormones. It is a natural painkiller for the body. It helps to reduce stress and helps to get good sleep.
How to get rid of tension headache
To get rid of tension headaches you need to focus, and drink a lot of water, take care of your eyes, neck, head, shoulder and get a massage.
How to avoid headaches
Do not allow gas to form in the body, control acidity. Take wheatgrass and aloe vera-infused water. Balance the Kapha in the body. Put atomic oil in the nose and also, practice Anulom-Vilom.
You will not have headaches, control bile
To control bile you need to eat sprouted grains, green vegetables and bottled gourd.
