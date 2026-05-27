Migraines getting worse in extreme heat? AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 10 diet tips that may help

New Delhi:

Summer headaches hit differently. Especially during heatwaves when even stepping outside for a few minutes feels draining. For people who already deal with migraines, rising temperatures often make things much worse. Bright sunlight, dehydration, poor sleep, skipped meals, screen exposure and heat exhaustion can all quietly build up and trigger an attack before you even realise what is happening.

The frustrating part is that migraines are rarely caused by just one thing. It is usually a mix of small triggers piling up together. The good news, though, is that a few everyday lifestyle changes may help reduce the frequency and severity of attacks. According to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, diet, hydration, sleep and movement all play a major role in migraine management, especially during peak summer months.

Common migraine triggers you should know about

In an Instagram video shared on May 5, Dr Sehrawat, an AIIMS-trained neurologist currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, explained some of the most common migraine triggers people often overlook.

According to her, these include:

Skipping meals

Poor sleep

Stress

Excessive screen time, especially at night

Menstrual cycle changes

Sun exposure

Travelling in extreme heat

Processed and junk food

Sedentary lifestyle

Foods like chocolate and cheese

Diet changes that may help prevent migraine attacks during summer

1. Keep meal timings regular

Dr Sehrawat stressed that people with migraines should try maintaining consistent meal timings every day.

According to her, skipping meals can easily trigger headaches for many people. She recommends following a regular eating schedule, ideally having breakfast around 9 am, lunch at 2 pm and dinner around 8 pm.

2. Stay properly hydrated during summer

Hydration becomes especially important during heatwaves.

The neurologist recommends drinking around two to three litres of water daily. However, she also clarified that people with heart or kidney-related conditions should first consult their doctor before increasing water intake significantly.

3. Include more protein-rich foods

Dr Sehrawat also recommends increasing protein intake as part of a migraine-friendly diet.

Some foods she suggested include:

Tofu

Paneer

Quinoa

Almonds

Lentils

Eggs

Chickpeas

Greek yoghurt

4. Avoid processed and deep-fried foods

According to the doctor, foods high in saturated and trans fats may worsen migraine symptoms for some people.

She advised cutting down on processed, packaged and deep-fried food items as much as possible.

5. Avoid tea or coffee on an empty stomach

The doctor also warned against consuming tea or coffee first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Instead, she suggested coconut water as a better alternative during summer because it may help improve hydration levels naturally.

6. Add pumpkin seeds to your diet

Dr Sehrawat mentioned that eating around six to ten pumpkin seeds daily, roughly about one teaspoon, may also offer benefits for migraine management.

7. Eat whole fruits instead of juices

According to the neurologist, whole fruits are a much better option than packaged juices or fruit juices.

8. Increase fruits and vegetables intake

Dr Sehrawat recommended eating nearly 400 grams of fruits and vegetables every day as part of a balanced diet.

9. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol

Sugary soft drinks, energy drinks and alcohol may also worsen migraine symptoms for some people.

She advised limiting beverages with added sugar as much as possible during summer.

10. Cut down on excess sugar

Dr Sehrawat explained that excessive sugar intake may trigger migraines in certain individuals.

She specifically advised reducing foods like chocolates and cheese.

Regular movement and exercise also matter

Apart from dietary changes, the neurologist also highlighted the importance of regular physical activity.

According to her, simple activities like walking, jogging, running, swimming, dancing or aerobic workouts such as Zumba may help support overall health and potentially reduce migraine symptoms over time.

When should you see a neurologist?

Dr Sehrawat also listed a few headache-related warning signs that should never be ignored.

According to her, people should consult a neurologist if headaches are accompanied by:

Vision problems

Fever with headache

Neck stiffness

A completely new type of headache

Difficulty walking, balance issues or spinning sensation

More than two headache episodes per week

While migraines can feel unpredictable, identifying personal triggers and making small daily adjustments may help reduce how often attacks happen.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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