Men's Health Awareness Week: Why are annual health check-ups necessary for men? It is crucial that men take note of their health. One of the ways to do so is by taking annual health check-ups. Annual health check-ups are not just a routine; they're a proactive way to staying healthy and preventing serious illnesses. Read on as a doctor shares the annual health checks for men.

New Delhi:

Men's Health Awareness Week is being observed from June 9- June 15, and aims to raise awareness about men's health, both physical as well as mental health. A lot of men tend to ignore their health; however, that only adds to the problem. It is crucial that men take note of their health. One of the ways to do so is by taking annual health check-ups.

Dr. Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shares why annual health check-ups for men are necessary. Annual health check-ups are not just a routine; they're a proactive approach to staying healthy and preventing serious illnesses.

Regular screenings can help detect underlying conditions that often go unnoticed due to a lack of early symptoms. Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can quietly progress over the years without any warning signs until significant damage is already done.

A health check-up includes a range of tests that checks an individual's overall well-being. Some of the major tests are blood pressure check, which is important for identifying hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease, kidney damage, and stroke.

Blood sugar testing is another important test that is not only for diabetes but also for prediabetes. This is especially important in India, where nearly 50% of diabetics remain undiagnosed. Early detection can help make lifestyle changes and seek the required treatment.

Another important test is the lipid profile, which evaluates cholesterol and triglyceride levels and helps you understand cardiovascular risk.

Other tests include Complete Blood Count (CBC), which can help detect anaemia, infections, and blood disorders, while liver and kidney function tests provide insights into organ health, which is important for people with diabetes, a history of alcohol use, or those on long-term medications.

Men over 50 should go for additional screenings such as PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) for prostate health and colonoscopy for colon cancer, especially if there’s a family history.

Other than these, mental health screenings are also important as it can help in detecting conditions like anxiety or depression. If detected at an early stage and the required help is taken, the outcomes are likely to be better.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Is your headache normal or a red flag? Spotting signs of brain tumours