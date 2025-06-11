Is your headache normal or a red flag? Spotting signs of brain tumours Most headaches are not harmful, but if something feels unusual, do not ignore it. Paying attention to the body and seeking help early is the best way to stay safe and healthy.

New Delhi:

Many people often ignore headaches. They simply take a painkiller and rest because headaches usually come from everyday causes like stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, too much screen time, or skipping meals. In most cases, headaches are not serious and can be treated with simple home care. Although many worry that constant headaches might mean a brain tumour, such cases are rare. Most headaches come from tension or daily lifestyle habits. However, it's important to pay attention to any unusual signs or changes because sometimes headaches can signal a more serious health issue. Getting medical help early can make a big difference.

Preventing headaches through simple habits

According to Dr Gopal Shukla, Director of Neuro Surgery, Paras Health Kanpur, many headaches can be prevented by making a few simple but important changes to daily routines. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps avoid dehydration, a common cause. Eating balanced meals at regular times keeps blood sugar steady and lowers the risk of headaches from low blood sugar. Taking short breaks every hour while working on screens helps reduce eye strain and tension in the neck and shoulders. Getting enough sleep and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule support brain health and lower the chances of headaches. Managing stress is also crucial. Simple activities like walking, deep breathing, or enjoying hobbies can calm the mind and relieve tension that leads to headaches. Focusing on these habits and adding them to daily life can greatly reduce how often headaches occur and improve overall well-being.

Why do headaches happen?

The brain itself cannot feel pain because it has no pain sensors. Headaches happen when the tissues, blood vessels, nerves, or muscles around the brain get irritated or tight and send pain signals to the brain. Common causes include bad posture, especially while using screens, not getting enough sleep, not drinking enough water, skipping meals, and hormone changes during times like periods, pregnancy, or menopause. Eye strain and sinus infections can also cause pain that feels like pressure in certain areas.

When a headache needs immediate attention

Most headaches come from common reasons, but some signs mean you should see a doctor quickly. If a headache starts suddenly and is very severe, sometimes called the worst headache ever, it could be a sign of serious issues like bleeding in the brain or an infection. Other warning signs include confusion, trouble speaking, changes in vision, or weakness or numbness on one side of the body. Headaches that worsen over weeks or months, disrupt sleep, or are stronger in the morning also need a medical check-up.

Importance of early diagnosis and complete care

It’s important not to panic but to get proper medical advice. Doctors who consider the whole picture can determine if a headache is straightforward or a sign of a serious issue. Neurologists, general doctors, and lab experts work together to find the right cause and provide the best treatment.

Brain tumours rarely cause headaches, but if they do, the pain usually lasts a long time and gets worse. These headaches may come with nausea in the morning, vomiting, blurred vision, seizures, or changes in behaviour. Noticing these signs early and getting medical help quickly can improve treatment chances.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

