Mask or handkerchief, domestic help or not- Doctors answer all your queries related to COVID-19

Doctors answer all your queries related to COVID-19

Coronavirus scare has led to several myths and misinformation. Consumption of half-baked information through unverified sources has only caused chaos and panic. In order to bust the myths related to COVID-19 and give you a clearer picture so that you deal with it strongly, India TV brought together a panel of doctors.

India is in stage 2 of the pandemic but people all around are wearing masks. There was so much panic soon after the first case was found in India that there was a dearth of masks in the market. WHO and Ministry of Health Ministry of India have time and again emphasised that one not need to wear mask if he/she is fit. Mask is suggested only one has cough or cold, ill or treating a patient.

However, precautions should be taken while using mask. Do not touch the mask from outside after you have worn it. When you remove it, do not hang it. It is better to keep the mask aside.

Mask is only required for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, reception staff dieteician, physiotherapist, ward boys who are in hospital. There are a lot of masks available in the market which also include disposable mask. Many people use the mask the throw it on road resulting in an increase in biomedical waste. Use re-usable mask, buy simple mask, re-use it by washing it with a disinfectant.

N-95 mask that are costly should be used by the medical staff who are working in the isolation ward. You can use handkerchief while sneezing or coughing. It is important to cover your face before you are about to sneeze or cough. However, if the coughing continues, it is better to use mask.

Also, there is no problem is using spirit if you don't have sanitiser. Both have alcohol content, so they are equally effective.

Those who have house-helps are also worried if they should continue with them or give them a break. According to doctors, it is better to do your own work during self-quarantine. As most of the house-helpers travel long to reach your destination, there is a risk of infection. In case their immunity is weak, chances of infection can increase. Hence, it is suggested to divide work amongst your family members irrespective of gender.

