Do you know March end and back pain are close friends? Easy remedies to tackle the issue

March end often brings about increased stress and strain on our bodies, leading to a higher likelihood of experiencing back pain. The combination of end-of-month deadlines, erratic weather changes, and perhaps neglected self-care routines can all contribute to this common issue. However, according to Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Vashi, there are simple remedies that can help alleviate and prevent back pain during this time.

Factors for increased back pain:

As March ends, many people begin to experience increased back pain due to various factors:

One main reason is the transition from winter to spring, as changing weather conditions can affect our muscles and joints. The stress of preparing for seasonal events and holidays can lead to poor posture and increased tension in the back muscles.

The lack of physical activity during colder months may also contribute to weakened muscles, making people more susceptible to pain as we become more active in March.

Another key factor in heightened back pain at the end of March is the build-up of stress throughout the month. As work deadlines and financial pressures intensify, one's body often holds onto this tension, which can manifest as back discomfort.

Furthermore, with longer days and busier schedules, individuals may neglect self-care practices such as stretching or exercise, further exacerbating existing issues.

It's important during this time to prioritise mindfulness and relaxation techniques to help alleviate back pain and prevent it from becoming a chronic issue in these final weeks of March.

Measures for back pain:

These are some of the foolproof measures to tackle back pain and improve the quality of life

One effective way to combat back pain is through regular stretching exercises. Incorporating stretches such as cat-cow pose, child's pose, and spinal twists into your daily routine can help release tension in the muscles surrounding the spine.

Implementing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga is key to dealing with back pain. Stress and tension often contribute to muscle tightness and discomfort in the back, so it is important to de-stress.

Maintaining good posture while sitting or standing for long periods can also reduce the risk of developing back pain. Making small adjustments like using a supportive chair or taking short breaks to stretch throughout the day can make a significant difference in your overall comfort level.

By prioritising these easy remedies, you can keep back pain at bay even during the hectic period of March end. A healthy weight through balanced nutrition and regular exercise is crucial in reducing the load on your spine. Excess weight can exacerbate back pain by putting added pressure on the muscles and vertebrae, so achieving a healthy weight range can significantly improve your overall spine health.

