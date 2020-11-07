Lung Cancer Awareness Month: 5 tips to keep your lungs healthy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Follow these tips to keep your lungs fit

As per a 2020 State of Global Air report by Health Effects Institute, air pollution is the biggest risk in India. Also, according to a global study, the it has led to 16.7 lakh people's death in 2019. Well, when the quality of air is effecting your lungs directly, it may result in severe diseases like stroke, lung cancer etc. Therefore, it is very important for you to keep the vital organs as healthy as possible. So, here we are with a few tips which will help your lungs stay fit and fine.

Simple deep breathing

Deep breathing can help you get closer to reaching your lungs' full capacity. As you slowly inhale, consciously expand your belly with awareness of lowering the diaphragm. Next expand your ribs, allowing the floating ribs to open like wings. Finally, allow the upper chest to expand and lift. After this, exhale as completely as possible by letting the chest fall, then contracting the ribs and, finally, bring the stomach muscles in and up to lift the diaphragm and expel the last bit of air.

Quit smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of COPD, lung cancer, and preventable death. Not smoking — or quitting smoking — keeps your lungs healthy and significantly decreases your risk for chronic lung diseases.

Staying hydrated

Getting enough water is as important for the lungs as it is for the rest of the body. "Staying well hydrated by taking in fluids throughout the day helps keep the mucosal linings in the lungs thin," Ryan says. "This thinner lining helps the lungs function better."

Staying active

"Regular moderately intense activity is great for the lungs, and when you increase your daily activity you get three things done at once: healthy lungs, a healthier heart and a better mood," Ryan says. Aim for at least least 20 minutes of consistent, moderately intense movement daily, like a brisk walk or bike ride.

Laughing

"Laughing is a great exercise to work the abdominal muscles and increase lung capacity," says Ryan. "It also clears out your lungs by forcing enough stale air out that it allows fresh air to enter into more areas of the lung."

