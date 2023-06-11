Love snacking on mangoes? Beware of stomach infections due to its excessive consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mangoes and stomach infections go hand in hand

Totapuri, Alphonso, Sidhura, Langra and many more, the season of mangoes is here! the ‘King of the fruit’ is loved by all. Every year, we wait for the summer just to savour the delicious mangoes.While we love snacking on mangoes, stomach infections caused by them are relatively rare but they can occur if the mangoes are contaminated with harmful bacteria or other pathogens and according to health experts, mangoes can become contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella or E. coli if they come into contact with fecal matter from animals, contaminated water or unsanitary handling practices during harvesting, processing or transportation.

If mangoes are stored or handled together with other foods that are contaminated, such as raw meat or poultry, there is a possibility of cross-contamination. Many types of chemicals are often used to make them ripe during the mango season. Which cause great harm to our body. Many of these chemicals remain with the fruit even after washing it. Therefore, mangoes should be eaten very carefully and within limits. Read the disadvantages here.

One of the common and silent ways mangoes can affect health is by causing allergy. This is because mangoes can turn harmful for people suffering from latex allergies, especially if someone is sensitive to synthetic material as mango proteins are similar to latex and may cause discomfort for people with underlying allergies.

Sweet and delicious, mangoes can instantly spike sugar levels due to the presence of high natural sugar. According to experts, natural sugars can also work like regular sugar in case of Diabetes and other lifestyle disorders. Thus, it is essential to keep a check on the portion size.

Mangoes have to be consumed in moderation as if over-consumed they may create an imbalance and lead to high levels of triglycerides, sugar levels, bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues like stomach pain, indigestion, and diarrhea. Few people may have allergies to tropical fruits and may suffer from throat pain.

Impaired digestion - Mango contains a lot of fiber. Its excessive consumption can cause stomach upset or diarrhea. It is often seen that many people eat mangoes at night, but doing so spoils your digestive system. Therefore, it is beneficial to eat mango in the morning after breakfast or in the afternoon only after lunch.

Consuming too much mango can increase your weight, so we should consume it in limited quantities. It has a warming effect on the body. Excessive intake of which can lead to pimples and acne on our skin. Therefore, those who have such problems should reduce the consumption of mangoes. People who have sugar should not consume mangoes at all, as the natural sugar content is very high.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

