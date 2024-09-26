Looking for safe and effective contraception? Follow these do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow these do's and don'ts to have safe contraception.

The knowledge of contraception is considered necessary for informed decisions in family planning. This article will outline your basic do's and don'ts on contraception to guide you through the various options and their proper usage.

When we spoke to Dr Aabha Bhalerao DGO consulting gynaecologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, she explained how contraception works

Speak to your doctor: Discuss your plans with your doctor before initiating any form of birth control. Your doctor will always advise on which would work best for you considering your medical condition, lifestyle, and preferences, since each person is unique.

Use contraceptives consistently: Constancy is the password to the success of any birth control method. If you use oral contraceptives, birth control tablets ensure that you take them pretty much at the same time daily. When using any kind of barrier method-for example, condoms-make sure that they are in the right place each time you engage in sexual intercourse.

You should learn what your real choices are: hormonal methods (pills, patches, injections), barrier methods (condoms, diaphragms), long-term options (IUDs, implants), and natural methods like fertility awareness-though less reliable. Each has different benefits, risks, and effectiveness rates.

Use dual protection to prevent STIs: Contraceptives such as pills, implants, or IUDs are excellent for preventing pregnancy but don't protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). To prevent STIs, use condoms in addition to other contraceptives.

Know about emergency contraception: In your mind, keep emergency contraception known as the morning-after available to you in case of unprotected intercourse or failure of a contraceptive-mutual failure, for example, if a condom breaks. It is not a regular method of contraception, but sometimes it can be a lifesaver.

Seek long-term forms of birth control if preferred: If you prefer something that lasts quite a while with minimal upkeep, look to IUDs, implants, or sterilization for an effective method, as many last years.

Remember, you also need to monitor side effects and track your cycles to conceive safely.

Consider contraception don'ts

Do not avoid consultations with your doctor: Never begin or change a birth control method without consulting a physician first. A small amount of risk is associated with each technique, and it will only be safe to change as your doctor explains.

Avoid it without use or abuse: No single pill, improper use of IUD insertion, failure to do something or improper use of condoms will enhance one's pregnancy prevention. Always use the directions, and if you are not sure, get expert advice. Also, avoid using contraception as a replacement for emergency birth control pills.

Don't neglect allergies or side effects: If you develop an allergic reaction or are severely reacting adversely to any contraceptive (such as latex allergy with condoms or high mood swings with hormonal pills), stop using it and see your doctor immediately.

Don't forget male contraception: Contraception isn't a female-only issue. Men also have their part to play through the use of condoms or as a last resort, through vasectomy. Contraceptives should be both women's and men's responsibility.

Do not miss after-care visits: Some techniques require repeat visits to monitor the proper functioning of the technique and to monitor for complications. Make all appointments for follow-up visits.

