Look why doctors on IndiaTV feel lockdown 2.0 by PM Modi is necessary for Indians

To prevent the community spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, PM Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown period till May 3 on Tuesday. PM Modi is his speed announced the extension of the lockdown period after which many questions are popping in the minds of the people as to why it is important to put it in the whole country, even in the zones where there are no or very less cases. To solve all your queries and provide you with the best answers, a panel of doctors is here on IndiaTV's special show. These doctors state the reason why it was important to extend the lockdown and how everyone should take care of themselves during this period.

During the conversation, the doctors stated that PM Modi has taken the very right decision which will work in favour of the country because it will take a long time to develop its vaccine. No matter how hard we try, it will still take one to one and a half years. In such a situation, lockdown is the right decision that will prevent further spread of the virus in the society as people will indulge in social distancing, which is the need of the hour.

There are people who after reading from Google and WhatsApp messages start experimenting themselves at home which is something everyone should avoid doing. Doctors state that there are people who after listening to the fact that there is no cure for the virus started searching themselves what they can do or take to prevent it. To all those, doctors say that it is not upon you to decide which medicine to take and which do not.

What is Plasma therapy or Plasma transfusion?

During the conversation with doctors, a new way to cure the illness came in the form of plasma therapy or plasma transfusion which happens to be an antibody that can be used for the treatment. Dr. Randeep Guleria from AIIMS states that through plasma which increases immunity in the body, antibodies can be prepared from the bodies of patients who are suffering from the illness. In such a case, the patient who was ill due to corona, when he recovers, antibodies are made against this virus in his body. After which other patients can be treated with this antibody.

