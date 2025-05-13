Liver-related diseases are increasing in children; doctor explains the symptoms and preventive measures Liver diseases on the rise in kids? Understand the symptoms and preventive measures to safeguard your child's health. Get expert insights from a doctor on tackling liver-related issues in children.

The liver plays an important role in keeping the body healthy and removing toxins. When the liver malfunctions, other parts of the body are also badly affected. Liver diseases are increasing rapidly not only in adults but also in children. The deteriorating lifestyle is affecting the liver health of children. There are many important reasons behind the increasing liver diseases in children. If the liver diseases and their symptoms in children are identified in the beginning, then better treatment is possible.

Senior paediatrician Dr Prabhat Bhushan (Max Hospital, Delhi) said that "Liver diseases are increasing in children these days. But a new trend is being seen in this: infections are decreasing and lifestyle-related diseases are increasing. Earlier, children used to have more infections. For example, liver cirrhosis was very common earlier, but now its cases have reduced a lot. Chronic liver diseases are also seen in children these days. In this, metabolic disorders (Wilson's disease), biliary atresia, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease have started occurring mainly. Hepatitis A is still common in children, especially in underprivileged children. This is the main cause of liver failure. Hepatitis can be prevented by getting its vaccine."

Symptoms of liver disease in children

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Abdominal pain or bloating

Feeling tired

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Dark-coloured toilet or pale stools

Fatty liver disease in children

The doctor further added, "The problem of fatty liver is quite common in children these days. The causes of obesity in children are less physical activity, the habit of sitting, and poor eating habits. Due to which, non-alcoholic fatty liver has started occurring. Apart from this, Wilson's disease has also become quite common. This disease also occurs due to some genetic reasons. For this, get hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines administered to children on time. By doing metabolic screening of children at an early age and after birth, birth diseases can be avoided."

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

