Supplements or Fish Oil? Expert reveals which is a better option to overcome Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is a very important nutrient for our body. It strengthens bones, helps muscles to function smoothly, and improves the body's immunity, i.e., the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency can cause problems like fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness, and frequent illness. The cheapest and best way to overcome this deficiency is sunlight or sun rays. apart from this, usually two major options come up: supplements and fish oil. Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist at Bloom Clinics located in Dwarka, tells whether one should take supplements or fish oil in case of vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D supplements make up for the deficiency

Talking about supplements, they are available in the form of Vitamin D3 in the form of tablets, capsules, or liquid drops. These should be taken as per the doctor's advice because the supplement taken in the right amount works rapidly in the body and quickly removes the deficiency of Vitamin D. Supplements are especially beneficial for those who do not get the opportunity to spend enough time in the sun or who have a high deficiency. Another big advantage of these is that their options are also available for vegetarian people.

Fish oil is also beneficial

On the other hand, fish oil is also a natural source of vitamin D. Cod liver oil in particular contains a good amount of vitamin D. Along with this, fish oil also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart and brain health. It helps reduce inflammation in the body. However, the vitamin D obtained from fish oil is limited, and hence it is not enough to overcome serious deficiency. Apart from this, some people do not like its smell and taste, and it is not suitable for vegetarians.

Which option is better?

So, if we talk about which option is better, the answer depends on your condition. If there is a slight deficiency of vitamin D in the body and you are not suffering from any serious health problem, then fish oil can be a natural and helpful option. But if the deficiency is severe or the doctor has advised a special dosage, then taking supplements is a more effective and safe solution.

Anjana Kalia says that as an expert, my advice is not to start any supplement without examination and advice. Every person's needs are different, and hence, vitamin D should be supplemented only with the right guidance. Your health is the most precious; take care of it wisely.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

