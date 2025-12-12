Severe period pain is not always normal: What Lili Reinhart’s endometriosis diagnosis teaches us Lili Reinhart’s endometriosis journey shines a light on painful periods that are often dismissed, reminding women why severe menstrual pain, fatigue and pelvic symptoms should never be ignored.

New Delhi:

Actress Lili Reinhart recently opened up about her long and difficult journey to being diagnosed with endometriosis. She shared that she went through years of unexplained pain, made several trips to the hospital and got dismissed by several doctors. However, it was only when she underwent laparoscopic surgery that she finally got answers.

She listened to her instincts, and kept seeking help until she found a doctor who took her symptoms seriously. Her story brings our attention to many women who go through severe menstrual pain that is often overlooked.

Why painful periods are not normal

Many women grow up thinking that painful, debilitating periods are just a part of life. However, gynecologists emphasize that pain disrupting daily activities, preventing work or study, or causing you to double over should not be ignored. Conditions like endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids, and pelvic floor dysfunction can all lead to significant pain and are often undiagnosed for years because symptoms are dismissed or downplayed.

Normal period cramps may cause mild discomfort, but they should not stop you from functioning or send you to the hospital. Severe pain indicates that something needs attention.

Common signs that deserve medical attention

If you experience any of the following, doctors suggest getting evaluated:

• Severe pelvic pain before or during periods

• Pain during bowel movements or urination

• Painful intercourse

• Heavy bleeding or periods lasting longer than seven days

• Constant fatigue along with menstrual symptoms

• Ongoing pelvic pain even between periods

These symptoms do not automatically mean you have endometriosis, but it’s important to discuss them with a specialist.

Why diagnosis is often delayed

Hormonal conditions like endometriosis can be complicated and may not appear on basic scans. Many women such as Lili receive mixed advice. They are either told to take painkillers or go on birth control without any further examination. For a proper diagnosis, one needs to go for pelvic floor therapy, MRIs, and laparoscopic procedures.

Listening to your body matters

Lili Reinhart’s story reminds us that we know our body better than anyone else. If something feels off, don’t shy away from asking questions. Painful periods, after all, are not something to be taken lightly.