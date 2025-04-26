Light exercise may help slow cognitive decline in those at risk of Alzheimer's, finds study A study conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego and Wake Forest University found that both low and moderate-high intensity exercise can be beneficial in the management of Alzheimer's disease. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A new study found that both low and moderate-high intensity exercise can be beneficial in the management of Alzheimer's disease. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego and Wake Forest University and published as two papers in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

This study was a multi-site clinical trial of lower or moderate-high intensity exercise in sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, which is a major risk factor for Alzheimer's dementia. The study describes the results of the EXERT study (Exercise in Adults with Mild Memory Problems).

For the study, the researchers also compared their results to an existing dataset of comparable individuals who only received usual care, such as regular check-ups with health care providers and medication management.

The researchers found that people with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, which is a condition characterised by memory complaints and objective memory decline, have a high risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia, with approximately 16% of people with this condition progressing to Alzheimer's each year.

Aladdin Shadyab, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate professor at the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science and School of Medicine and lead author of one of the new papers, said, "This is a critical time to intervene in this population, because they don't have dementia yet, but are at a very high risk.

"Together, these findings show us that even low-intensity exercise may slow cognitive decline in at-risk older adults."

Howard Feldman, M.D., ADCS director said, "EXERT was one of the first large clinical trials of exercise that partnered with the YMCA and its trainers to bring the intervention closer to home for research participants."

"This approach brings us one step closer to its implementation in the community."

EXERT included nearly 300 sedentary older adults with mild cognitive impairment who were randomly assigned to either moderate-high intensity aerobic training or lower-intensity stretching, balance and range of motion activities.

Participants completed their assigned exercise 3-4 times per week for 12 months under the supervision of a YMCA trainer, and the study also included regular assessments of cognitive function and brain volume.

Though the researchers expected to see further cognitive decline in EXERT participants, they found that cognitive function remained stable for both exercise groups over the course of the study.

This suggests that both lower and higher intensity exercise could slow cognitive decline.

(With ANI inputs)

