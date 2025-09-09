Leukaemia myths vs facts: Doctors bust common fears about blood cancer Leukaemia is surrounded by myths and fear. Oncologists explain the facts, treatment options, survival chances, and new therapies that bring real hope.

New Delhi:

Leukaemia, often called blood cancer, is a disease that is surrounded by myths and fear. Many believe it only strikes children, that it’s always fatal, or that treatment means endless hospital stays. The truth is far more nuanced and hopeful.

We spoke to two oncologists, Dr. Gopinathan M, Consultant, Hemato-Oncology, MGM Cancer Institute, Chennai, and Dr. Vijay G, Medical Oncologist, VS Hospitals, Chennai, who debunked common myths and highlighted lesser-known facts about leukaemia.

What is leukaemia? Understanding blood cancer

It isn’t one disease: There are two main types — lymphoid and myeloid — which can present as acute or chronic. Acute leukaemia is aggressive, while chronic types progress slowly.

Treatment varies by type: “Acute leukaemia often requires long-term chemotherapy and sometimes a bone marrow transplant,” explains Dr. Gopinathan. “Chronic leukaemia can often be managed with tablets or periodic injections, with excellent long-term survival.”

Infection risk is real: Patients are highly vulnerable to infections. Doctors advise cooked, boiled food only — no raw salads or street food — and strict mask use in public spaces.

Survival has improved dramatically: New treatments, supportive antibiotics, and better hygiene practices allow much of the treatment to be managed on an outpatient basis.

CAR-T cell therapy is a breakthrough: This cutting-edge treatment is showing promise in patients who were once considered incurable.

Common myths about leukaemia debunked

Myth: Leukaemia is contagious

Fact: “It is not contagious. It cannot spread from one person to another,” clarifies Dr. Gopinathan.

Myth: All cancers are genetic

Fact: Only a small percentage of leukaemia cases have an inherited risk, which can be detected through genetic testing.

Myth: Leukaemia is always fatal

Fact: With today’s treatments, survival rates are higher than ever, and many patients go on to live full lives.

Myth: Treatment requires constant hospitalisation

Fact: “With modern antibiotics and neutropenic hygiene, much of the care can be delivered on an outpatient basis,” says Dr. Gopinathan.

Myth: Cancer treatments have unbearable side effects

Fact: The side effects are there but are being managed much better these days, which is now accompanied by supportive care for better tolerability of treatment.

Myth: Chemotherapy causes permanent hair loss

Fact: Generally, hair starts growing back by the third month after chemotherapy is stopped.

Things you didn’t know about leukaemia

Dr. Vijay G emphasises that many misconceptions about leukaemia arise from a lack of awareness. “Most people I meet think leukaemia is rare. The truth is, I see it more often than they imagine,” he says.

Another common belief is that it only affects children, but in reality, a greater number of adults are diagnosed. The disease starts in the bone marrow, where blood cells are formed, leading to abnormal white blood cells that weaken the body’s defence against infections.

Its symptoms: tiredness, frequent fevers, gum bleeding, or unexplained bruises, are often mistaken for low immunity, causing delays in diagnosis. But Dr. Vijay also notes the progress: “I’ve seen children cured and adults living full lives after treatment.” With targeted drugs and bone marrow transplants, survival outcomes have improved dramatically compared to a decade ago.

Expert advice: Why early detection matters

Leukaemia is not a death sentence. Early detection, accurate diagnosis, and timely treatment can make all the difference. As Dr. Vijay puts it: “Don’t ignore the small signs. Early action can change fear into hope.”