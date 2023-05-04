Ladyfinger 101: How to select fresh okra every time? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ladyfinger 101: How to select fresh okra every time?

It is very important to know how to buy fresh ladyfingers. Otherwise, nowadays, many adulterated vegetables are available in the market, like ladyfingers grown with chemicals. Actually, by consuming this okra, you will not get any benefits, but there can be some disadvantages. Therefore, you should try to buy desi okra, as it will have real vitamins and all kinds of fibre.

How to buy good okra:

1. First try breaking the okra from the top

Breaking the okra into pieces can be a way of making it easier to digest. So, all you have to do is immediately break the top while buying okra. If it breaks completely without applying pressure, then it is fresh and real. If you have to put pressure on it, then avoid buying it.

2. Check for light fork-like fibres

Light thorny fiber okra is actually the original crop of Indian farms. This okra contains all types of vitamins, including water. Such as Vitamin C, which can be found in large quantities in it. So, keep this in mind while buying okra.

Nutrients in a Ladyfinger:

Thus, you should buy fresh ladyfingers and try not to get dehydrated ones. As the real nutrients of lady's finger, whether it is vitamin C, fibre, or some bioactive compounds, are all present in fresh lady's finger, they work to increase the hydration of the body. Apart from this, consumption of fresh okra improves the functioning of your stomach and intestines. All these things increase the nutrition of okra, and then you get the benefit of eating it.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

