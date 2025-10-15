KBC boy goes viral, but are single kids really spoiled? Psychologist decodes the myth The KBC boy’s viral moment has sparked a debate about “spoiled” only children. But new research and expert insights show it’s not the lack of siblings, it’s how a child is raised that builds empathy, patience, and kindness. A psychologist decodes the myths and truths behind single-child families.

The recent debate surrounding the KBC boy, named Ishit Bhatt, has reignited a long-standing myth that only children are “spoiled” or difficult. Research has challenged many long-standing beliefs about only children, including the notion that they are lonely, spoiled, or socially awkward. The new body of evidence suggests that those ideas are oversimplifications at best.

In my clinical work and research, I’ve found that a child’s behaviour is shaped much more by parenting style and emotional environment than by family size. An only child who grows up in a home that offers warmth, boundaries, and opportunities for independence can be just as, if not more, emotionally balanced and empathetic as children with siblings.

In fact, many only children tend to develop stronger verbal and emotional skills because they spend more time in adult conversations and often receive deeper emotional attunement. Where things can go wrong is when affection isn’t balanced with accountability, when every demand is met instantly, or when frustration is avoided at all costs. That’s when children may struggle with patience, adaptability, or peer negotiation.

The idea that being an only child automatically leads to entitlement is more myth than fact. Studies over the past few decades, including meta-analyses by scholars like Toni Falbo and Denise Polit, who reviewed over 100 studies on only children, show that only children perform just as well on measures of social adjustment and empathy as their peers.

So perhaps the question isn’t “Are single kids spoiled?” but “Are we giving them the right kind of love?” Emotional warmth paired with consistent boundaries and real-world exposure, not the number of siblings, is what truly shapes a child’s empathy, resilience, and adaptability.

Myth vs. Reality

According to Saakshi Batra, Clinical Psychologist and Neuroscience Researcher at Marbles Health, meta-analyses by scholars like Toni Falbo and Denise Polit, who reviewed over 100 studies on only children, found no consistent support for the view that “only children” are maladjusted, selfish, or lonely. Instead, many of these studies show that only children often match or exceed their peers in verbal skills, academic achievement, and relationships with parents.

At the same time, some nuance is emerging. For example, a study of parental responses to children’s health complaints observed that parents of only children may minimise or discount symptoms more often than parents of children with siblings. Such findings remind us that the environment of care and emotional responsiveness matters deeply.

The “six-pocket syndrome” in Indian families explained

The “six-pocket syndrome” narrative, where multiple adults tend to over-indulge an only child, resonates with some real social dynamics, especially in extended families common in India. The risk is that a child receives a lot of attention without enough challenge, emotional boundaries, or opportunities to handle frustration. But that alone does not ensure that a child becomes “spoiled.”

Why single children in India may actually be more empathetic

In India, single-child families often exist within broader joint family systems or close relatives, which can buffer against social isolation. At the same time, cultural expectations around respect, hierarchy, and collective behaviour can shape how a child learns negotiation, patience, and empathy.

From my clinical and neuroscience work, I’ve seen many only children develop rich internal lives, strong self-expression, and deep sensitivity. Where challenges arise is when parenting emphasises control, avoids discomfort, or shields the child from normal conflict or peer negotiation.

Final word: It’s not the number of siblings—it’s the kind of love

The number of siblings is a far weaker predictor of a child’s socio-emotional outcomes than are parenting style, opportunities for peer engagement, boundary-setting, and emotional coaching. An only child given chances to face small failures, negotiate with peers, and understand others’ perspectives may become more resilient and empathetic than a child in a large family who is overprotected or rarely allowed autonomy.

So when the debate arises, “Are only children spoiled?”- a better question is: What kind of emotional environment do they grow up in? That is what most powerfully shapes empathy, adaptability, and self-regulation.

