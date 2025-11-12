K-pop star HyunA collapses on stage after rapid weight loss: Doctor explains what went wrong K-pop star HyunA’s on-stage collapse after extreme weight loss has reignited concerns about rapid dieting. Dr Monika Sharma explains how fast weight loss affects metabolism, heart health, and mental well-being.

New Delhi:

The collapse of K-pop idol HyunA on stage, just two days ago, has thrown open the metaphorical floodgates to a world conversation against the dark side of unhealthy diets and pressure mounted on individuals trying to make it big in show business. The 32-year-old singer, renowned for her electrifying stage performance, collapsed from weeks of extreme dieting, reminding the world that under all the glitz and glamour, a health crisis is brewing on account of unrealistic beauty standards.

Doctors warn that such significant weight gains and losses, coupled with being on display for a performer's line of work, can have serious effects — both physical (dehydration and heart issues) and psychological (anxiety and body image disorders). We recently reached out to Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant - Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, to shed light on the issue.

When the body gives up before the will does

Commenting on the incident, Dr Monika Sharma explains:

“Very fast weight loss can have a drastic impact on metabolism, causing dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, tiredness, dizziness, and even heart complications. Lack of nutrients and energy causes the physiological systems in the body to fail, a clear sign that it can no longer withstand extreme demands.”

In other words, when weight loss happens faster than the body can adapt, it’s not just fat that’s being lost, it’s muscle, hydration, and essential balance. This not only weakens stamina but makes recovery harder and puts vital organs under intense strain.

The mental toll of body-image pressure

In industries like K-pop, where appearance is often treated as part of the performance, the psychological impact can be just as severe as the physical. “Unhealthy weight loss, driven by social or work expectations, is not just a physical danger but a mental burden,” adds Dr Sharma. “It creates an unhealthy association between food and body image that can take years to undo.”

The problem, experts say, lies in the glorification of ‘thinness as perfection’. Research in Frontiers in Psychology (2024) highlights that constant aesthetic pressure can lead to disordered eating patterns, low self-esteem, and chronic anxiety, particularly among artists, dancers, and athletes.

Health over aesthetics

HyunA’s incident underscores an uncomfortable truth: that the body pays the price for what society celebrates as “discipline.” When rapid transformations are praised, sustainable health takes a backseat. Dr Sharma calls it “a strong indication that beauty and performance must never be prioritised over well-being.”

