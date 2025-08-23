After Jaswinder Bhalla’s sudden death, know the signs of brain stroke Veteran comedian Jaswinder Bhalla died of a brain stroke at 65. Experts explain symptoms, causes, and how to prevent stroke with timely care.

Jaswinder Bhalla, comedian and veteran actor died on August 22. According to BBC Punjabi, the 65-year-old died of brain stroke. He suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening, after which he was admitted to a hospital. Despite the best efforts of the doctor, Bhalla could not be saved.

Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last at 4:00 AM on August 22. Read on as Dr Vipul Gupta, Director, Neurointerventional Surgery at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai explains what a brain stroke is, what are its symptoms and more.

Dr Gupta said that is not a regular problem but a life-threatening emergency. Timely identification and treatment can help save lives, but any sort of delay can be dangerous.

What is a brain stroke?

Dr. Vipul Gupta explains that brain stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted due to blockage or rupture in the arteries that carry blood to the brain. Due to this, brain cells start dying within minutes.

If the individual doesn’t receive immediate treatment, it becomes difficult to save the patient’s life or the person may suffer life-long problems like paralysis, difficulty in speaking and others.

What are the symptoms of a brain stroke?

According to Dr. Gupta, the symptoms of stroke appear suddenly and rapidly. Following the symptoms of brain stroke.

Drooping of one side of the face or trouble smiling

Sudden weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Difficulty speaking or slurring of words

sudden blurred vision or loss of vision

Severe headache and dizziness.

'FAST' formula for brain stroke symptoms

F (Face): Is your face getting crooked?

A (Arms): Do you have any problem in raising your hand?

S (Speech): Do you have any problem speaking?

T (Time): Get to the hospital immediately.

How to avoid brain stroke?

Make sure your blood pressure and sugar levels are under control

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet

Control obesity and cholesterol

Keep getting regular health checkups.

Incidents like Jaswinder Bhalla's death are a reminder that you shouldn’t take your symptoms lightly. When you start to spot the signs, every second becomes precious and one should reach for help immediately.

