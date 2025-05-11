Is your mother above 50? Include these 5 nuts and seeds in her diet that will help reduce joint pain Women have to go through many changes after 50. During this time, there are many changes in their mood, bones, weight, skin, hair, etc. Including some seeds and nuts keeps them healthy, and they can live a long life.

Women have to go through many stages in their lives. From periods to menopause, they have to face many difficulties at every stage of life. However, 50 is such an age during which many changes take place in the body of women, due to which they have to face problems like weight gain, loss of bone density, skin changes, anxiety and stress, and mood swings.

The age of 50 is considered the age of menopause. Menopause is the time when a woman goes without periods for 12 consecutive months. It is a natural part of ageing and marks the end of your reproductive years. Most women experience menopause between the ages of 45 and 55.

In menopause, the level of oestrogen and progesterone in women's bodies starts decreasing, which leads to both physical and mental changes. Along with this, the risk of osteoporosis and some heart-related diseases also increases. In such a situation, this is the right age to include some superfoods in their diet. Through this, they can be kept healthy and fit. Let us know which nuts and seeds can prove to be beneficial to include in the diet of women after 50.

Navneeth Ramprasad, a fitness expert who helps people manage chronic disorders, shared a video on Instagram about 5 things that a mother should include in her diet after 50.

Soaked Almonds

Feed your mother soaked almonds first thing in the morning. These are not only good for her skin but also provide her bones with calcium and vitamin E, which she desperately needs.

Flax Seeds

Grind up flax seeds and add them to yoghurt and give them as a snack. Rich in omega-3 and lignin, these tiny seeds help balance their hormones, reduce hot flashes, and support their heart health.

Pumpkin Seeds

Women should consume pumpkin seeds in the mid-morning along with fresh fruits. Rich in magnesium and zinc, these seeds help them sleep better, reduce joint pain, and reduce anxiety naturally.

Walnuts

Apart from this, walnuts should also be included in the diet of women after 50. Have two portions of it with evening tea. These are not just brain food; they are also inflammation fighters.

Sesame Seeds

Most people ignore sesame. But you can get many benefits by consuming it. Just 1 teaspoon of sesame before sleeping supports oestrogen balance and calcium absorption.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

