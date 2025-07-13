Is your leg pain coming from your back? Doctor explains the connection between sciatica and slipped disc While slipped disc is the most common cause of sciatica, which accounts for more than 90% of cases, both can interfere with daily movement, disrupt sleep, and significantly impact quality of life. Read on as a doctor explains the connection between sciatica and slipped disc.

A sharp, radiating pain that starts in the lower back and travels down the leg is often more than just a temporary discomfort. This type of pain is commonly linked to sciatica or a slipped disc—two conditions that, closely related in symptoms.

While slipped disc is the most common cause of sciatica, which accounts for more than 90% of cases, both can interfere with daily movement, disrupt sleep, and significantly impact quality of life. Knowing the difference between the two is essential for getting it treated in time and effectively. If neglected, these conditions can worsen, resulting in permanent nerve damage and mobility problems. Read on as Dr. Hamza Shaikh, Consultant- Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi explains the cconnection between sciatica and slipped disc.

What Is Sciatica?

Sciatica refers to any pain that originates in the lower back and radiates down the leg which corresponds to the sciatic nerve pathway in the body.

Symptoms of sciatica include:

A burning or shooting pain down the leg

Tingling, numbness, or weakness in the lower limb

Pain that worsens with prolonged sitting, coughing, or sudden movements

What Is a Slipped Disc (Herniated Disc)?

A slipped disc is when the gel-like inner part of a spinal disc pushes through an opening in the disc's hard outer shell. When this herniated portion presses against adjacent nerves, especially the sciatic nerve, it creates symptoms of sciatica.

Symptoms of a slipped disc are:

Localised back pain that branches down the leg

Pain that worsens with bending, twisting, or lifting

Numbness, weakness, or tingling in the affected limb

The connection between slipped disc and sciatica

Sciatica pain due to disc herniation usually aggravates on sitting, bending forward, coughing, sneezing, contrarily walking is relatively better. Pain may be associated with numbness or weakness in your lower back, buttock, leg or feet. Sciatica usually affects only one leg at a time. However, it’s possible that pain occurs in both legs. It’s simply a matter of where the nerve is being pinched along the spinal column.

Management of Sciatica and Slip Disc

A majority of patients with disc herniation related sciatica pain show symptomatic improvement with non-surgical treatment and return to work within six weeks. Treatment options include:

Non-surgical: Short rest (avoid strict bed rest), heat/ice therapy, NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen, naproxen), nerve pain medications (Gabapentin, Pregabalin), and gentle stretching or walking. Spinal injections: Corticosteroid injections around the affected nerve roots can reduce pain and inflammation, with relief often lasting over a year. Surgical: Surgery is required when pain is severe and unrelenting and interferes in standing or working or when pain is associated with progressive weakness of leg(s) or associated with loss of bladder or bowel control. Surgical options include: Discectomy: removal of disc fragment, and Discectomy and Instrumented fusion: when associated with bony instability

Tips for Prevention and Pain Management

Maintaining Correct Posture: Keep your spine neutral when sitting, standing, or lifting. Sit on an ergonomic chair and avoid slouching to avoid putting pressure on your back.

Keep your spine neutral when sitting, standing, or lifting. Sit on an ergonomic chair and avoid slouching to avoid putting pressure on your back. Avoid smoking: Nicotine reduces the blood supply to bones. It weakens the spine and the vertebral disks, which puts more stress on the spine and disks and causes back and spine problems.

Nicotine reduces the blood supply to bones. It weakens the spine and the vertebral disks, which puts more stress on the spine and disks and causes back and spine problems. Eat healthy and Exercise regularly: Aerobic based exercise-Walk/jogging, zumba, pilates for 1 hour daily for core muscle strengthening and Yoga (surya namaskar) for flexibility of spine are the ideal exercises for back pain prevention.

Persistent leg pain should not be dismissed as mere muscle strain. Both sciatica and a slipped disc require medical attention as soon as possible to avoid complications such as permanent nerve damage or muscle weakness. Even in severe cases, prolonged pressure on the sciatic nerve may lead to irreversible damage, loss of bladder or bowel control, and muscle weakness, significantly affecting your quality of life. Surgical procedures, such as microdiscectomy or laminectomy, may be necessary to decompress the nerve. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can restore comfort and mobility.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

