Is your child protected from serious diseases? Know the importance of regular vaccinations

Know the importance of regular vaccinations in kids

Vaccines are a necessary part of maintaining the health and safety of our children. They are one of the most powerful means of protecting children from severe diseases and thus shielding not only children but the entire community. Some parents might be worried about getting their children vaccinated, mainly because of vaccine safety issues. It is necessary to address these concerns with a medical expert who has the requisite skills and knowledge.

What are Vaccinations?

When we spoke to Dr Shilpa Dinesh BK MBBS, MD (PEDIATRICS), Apollo Cardle and Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, she said that vaccinations, or immunisations, are procedures in which a child is given a vaccine containing a modified or killed form of a germ. This way, the immune system is trained to recognise and fight off specific diseases without being ill. Vaccines are made to get the immune system to produce antibodies and, so, be protected against illnesses caused by them.

Why are Vaccinations Essential?

Protection Against Serious Diseases: Vaccines are necessary for shielding children from such severe diseases as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, etc. These diseases can lead to grave complications, protracted health problems or even death. Vaccines play a vital role in the prevention and spread of these infectious diseases.

Herd Immunity: Vaccines not only those who receive them but also the larger population, including those who are not yet vaccinated, such as infants or the ones with certain health conditions. This is the key to keeping the whole community healthy. If the vaccination rate decreases, the diseases can come back and spread rapidly.

Cost-Effectiveness: Vaccinations are a cost-effective way to prevent disease. The treatment of a serious disease can be a lot more expensive when compared to the cost of routine vaccinations. Vaccines are a smart investment for families, health, and the future

Worldwide Medical Development: Attendance in vaccination programs played an essential role in the eradication or significant reduction of various illnesses in the whole world. For instance, smallpox and polio have been completely eradicated. Regular vaccination has helped with ensuring a better future for the younger generations.

