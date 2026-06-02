Is sleeping under an AC causing your morning headaches? Neurologist explains

New Delhi:

Waking up with a dull headache can quickly ruin the start of an otherwise normal day. During the summer months, when air conditioners run through the night, many people begin to wonder whether their AC could be responsible for those recurring morning headaches.

According to Dr Namita Kaul, Director, Neurology, Medanta Noida, the answer is not as straightforward as many believe. The air conditioner itself is usually not the problem. In this case, headaches happen because of continuous exposure to the cold air, as well as dehydration and irritation of muscles due to dry weather indoors.

Why sleeping under the AC leads to headaches

The most frequent reason why a person wakes up with headaches after sleeping under the AC lies in stiff muscles. According to Dr Kaul, when the body continuously feels the effect of cold air, muscles in the neck, shoulder and head area become stiff. This stiffness lasts for several hours and leads to tension headaches.

Tension headaches are characterised by persistent pressing pain on the head, in particular, the forehead or temples, which is sometimes combined with neck stiffness.

Dry air and dehydration may play a role

An air conditioner's basic function involves making the space cooler by lowering its humidity level. Although this ensures comfort in hot conditions, it does so at the expense of increasing dryness. As Dr Kaul explains, decreased humidity results in dehydration. This effect can easily occur when one doesn’t consume sufficient amounts of fluids in their everyday life. Headache is known as one of the symptoms brought about by dehydration, and thus migraines are likely to affect such people.

When there is more fluid lost than gained in one's body, the occurrence of headache, weakness, and inability to concentrate increases.

The connection between ACs and sinus headaches

Dry, cold air may also have an impact on the nasal passages. According to Dr Kaul, the irritation caused by dry air to the nasal lining may exacerbate existing sinus congestion, leading to a feeling of pressure in the face and discomfort around the eyes and forehead areas. In other words, the condition could result in sinus headaches.

In the case when a person has allergies or problems with sinuses, a cold and dry environment can make them feel uncomfortable.

Who is prone to such headaches?

According to Dr Kaul, people with migraines, sinus infections, cervical spine disorders, asthma or disrupted sleep patterns often notice these symptoms more prominently. Sleeping posture can also play an important role. Should the individual sleep in a strange posture when cold air is blowing on the head, neck or shoulders, the tension that results will also add to the chance of experiencing stiffness and pain upon waking.

Steps to minimise AC-induced headaches

Thankfully, there are ways to minimise any pain. The suggestion from experts is that the individual should try not to be exposed to the AC airflow while sleeping and instead keep a moderate temperature inside the room rather than an overly cold one. Staying hydrated is also key, especially if the weather is hot outside.

If the person lives in a very dry environment, a humidifier can prove helpful. Sleeping in an air-conditioned room does not automatically cause headaches, but the conditions created by prolonged exposure to cold, dry air can contribute to discomfort in some people. Muscle tension, dehydration and sinus irritation are among the most common reasons experts associate morning headaches with overnight AC use. By adjusting airflow, maintaining hydration and practising good sleep habits, many people may be able to enjoy a cooler night's sleep without waking up with a headache.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Why do your joints feel stiffer in air-conditioned rooms? An orthopaedic expert explains