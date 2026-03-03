Is our weight causing hidden inflammation? How obesity quietly triggers major diseases

New Delhi:

Many people associate excess weight with visible changes such as fatigue, breathlessness, or joint pain. However, one of the most dangerous effects of obesity is something you cannot see - chronic low-grade inflammation. This hidden inflammation quietly damages organs and increases the risk of serious diseases long before symptoms appear.

According to Dr Siddharth Mishra, Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, fat tissue is not just a storage site for extra calories. It is a biologically active organ that releases hormones and inflammatory chemicals. In people with excess weight, fat cells produce substances called cytokines that keep the body in a constant state of mild inflammation. Over time, this persistent inflammation disrupts normal body functions and damages tissues.

Research shows that obesity triggers inflammation throughout the body by activating immune cells in fat tissue. These immune cells release inflammatory molecules that interfere with metabolism and organ health.

Unlike acute inflammation, such as swelling after an injury, obesity-related inflammation is slow and persistent. Because it develops quietly, many people remain unaware until a chronic disease is diagnosed.

How Fat Tissue Drives Disease

When fat accumulates, particularly around the abdomen, it places stress on the body’s systems. Enlarged fat cells become deprived of oxygen and begin to release inflammatory signals. These signals attract immune cells, creating a cycle of ongoing inflammation.

This inflammatory state contributes to several major health problems:

Type 2 Diabetes

Inflammation interferes with insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar. This leads to insulin resistance and eventually diabetes.

Heart Disease

Inflammation damages blood vessels and promotes plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Liver Disease

Excess fat can accumulate in the liver, causing inflammation that may lead to serious liver damage.

Joint Problems

Obesity not only increases mechanical stress on joints but also promotes inflammatory processes that worsen arthritis.

Certain Cancers

Chronic inflammation is linked with increased cancer risk in several organs.

Even “Healthy” Obesity Carries Risks

Some people believe they are safe if their blood tests appear normal. However, inflammation can exist even when cholesterol and sugar levels seem controlled. Excess visceral fat, the fat around internal organs, is particularly harmful because it actively produces inflammatory chemicals.

This means a person may feel healthy while inflammation silently progresses.

Reducing Hidden Inflammation

The good news is that inflammation caused by obesity can often be reduced through lifestyle changes. Even modest weight loss helps improve metabolic health and reduce inflammatory markers.

Key steps include:

Maintaining a balanced diet

Regular physical activity

Adequate sleep

Stress management

Routine health checkups

Obesity is not simply about appearance; it is a medical condition that can trigger a cascade of inflammatory processes throughout the body. This hidden inflammation acts like a slow-burning fire, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other serious illnesses.

Understanding the connection between weight and inflammation is the first step toward protecting long-term health. Managing body weight today may help prevent major diseases tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.