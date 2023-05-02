Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is gram flour safe for diabetics to eat? Find out

Gram flour in sugar: Sugar regulation is critical in diabetes-like diseases. Your sugar levels can surge as a result of any small mistake. In such a situation, we keep talking about fruits and vegetables, but today we will talk about gram flour in diabetes. Actually, experts have different opinions about gram flour in diabetes. In such a situation, we talked to diet expert Ashwani A. Kumar of Lucknow Diet Clinic, who gave correct information about this.

Does gram flour have sugar

Diet expert Ashwani A. Kumar says that gram flour made by grinding gram is a food with a low glycemic index. While the GI of gram is only 6, the GI of gram flour made from it is 10. So, in this context, eating gram flour in diabetes is not harmful.

When does gram flour become harmful in diabetes?

Eating gram flour snacks in diabetes can also be harmful in many cases. Especially when you eat snacks made of gram flour like pakoras and gram flour bhajiya. The GI index of all these increases immediately and it is 28-35, increasing the sugar levels immediately. Hence, avoid eating such gram flour.

How to eat gram flour in diabetes

In diabetes, first eat homemade gram flour. Try making gram flour yourself by taking roasted gram and not grinding it completely. Rather, keep it a bit coarse. Apart from this, instead of eating gram flour snacks, you can eat gram flour roti, which is more beneficial for diabetes patients. So, if you are a diabetic patient, instead of gram flour pakoras, you should eat gram flour roti. Along with controlling your sugar spike, it will also help in other symptoms of diabetes, which will keep your sugar levels under control.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

