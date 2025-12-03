Irregular periods in teenagers: What causes them and when to see a doctor Irregular periods are becoming increasingly common in young girls due to stress, lifestyle changes, weight fluctuations and underlying conditions like PCOS and thyroid disorders. Experts explain why this is happening, when to worry, and how parents can support teenage menstrual health.

Irregular periods are often dismissed as “normal” in teenagers, and in many cases, they are a natural part of puberty. But doctors say an increasing number of adolescents are facing persistent irregular cycles, not just temporary fluctuations. Behind it is a mix of hormonal immaturity, modern lifestyle pressures, nutritional issues and underlying health conditions that are becoming more common among young girls.

According to Dr Renu Malik, Director at Malik Radix Healthcare, early menstrual irregularity is expected because “the hormonal system of the body is still developing” in the first few years after menarche. But she notes that several new-age factors are making irregular periods more frequent and harder to manage today.

Stress is a major disruptor of menstrual regularity

Teen girls today deal with academic pressure, social anxiety, hormonal shifts and emotional highs, often without adequate coping strategies.

Dr Malik explains that stress increases cortisol, which “interferes with the production of reproductive hormones and the brain-ovary communication pathway,” leading to skipped or delayed periods.

This is why teens with anxiety, exam stress or emotional instability may suddenly begin experiencing irregular cycles.

Weight fluctuations and poor eating patterns affect hormones

Rapid weight gain or loss, common in adolescence, can disrupt estrogen production.

According to Dr Malik, both extremes “drastically affect the production of estrogen and the general hormonal balance necessary for regular menstruation.”

Overweight girls are also at higher risk of PCOS, which can cause persistent irregularity. Dietary issues play a role too. Restrictive diets, junk-heavy meals and nutritional deficiencies interfere with hormone regulation and may lead to irregular or absent periods.

Extreme exercise can shut down menstrual cycles

While moderate activity is beneficial, excessive training, especially in athletes with low body fat, can trigger exercise-induced amenorrhea.

Dr Malik notes that extremely long or intense workouts “may result in hormonal imbalances as well as the cessation of menstrual cycles.”

This pattern is increasingly recognised among student athletes, dancers and teens pursuing competitive fitness.

Underlying medical conditions are being diagnosed more often

Irregular cycles can also indicate underlying health problems, and physicians say awareness and diagnosis are on the rise.

PCOS

PCOS causes excess androgens that disrupt ovulation, leading to skipped periods.

Thyroid disorders

Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism affect reproductive hormones and cycle timing.

Diabetes and insulin resistance

High blood sugar can disturb menstrual patterns and worsen PCOS.

Lifestyle changes and digital habits are making it worse

Late nights, screen addiction, poor sleep, and hectic routines disrupt overall health and hormonal balance.

Dr Malik notes that these lifestyle factors “may be some of the contributors to health problems in general and hormonal disturbances as well.”

How to manage irregular periods in teens

Balanced, nutritious diet

Prioritise whole foods, fibre, proteins and healthy fats.

Moderate exercise

Stay active, but avoid extremes.

Stress management

Yoga, hobbies, and relaxation regulate hormones.

Adequate sleep

Adequate, restful sleep promotes hormonal balance.

Track the cycle

Apps or diaries can help identify patterns and inform care.

When to see a doctor

Dr Malik advises a medical consultation if:

Cycles were regular and then suddenly changed

Periods happen less than every 21 days or more than every 45 days

Bleeding is unusually heavy or lasts longer than seven days

Severe pain disrupts daily life

Spotting occurs between periods

Symptoms like excess hair growth or sudden weight changes appear

Menstruation hasn’t started by age 15

While puberty-related fluctuations settle over time, modern stress, diet, lifestyle, and underlying medical conditions are making irregular periods more common in today’s teens.

Understanding the signs early and adopting supportive habits can help protect long-term reproductive and hormonal health.

