Why broken sleep is worse than no sleep for your heart? Know from an expert Interrupted sleep may seem harmless, but experts warn it can put extra pressure on your heart. Repeated sleep breaks disrupt recovery cycles, raise stress hormones, and trigger inflammation — all of which can lead to long-term cardiovascular issues.

New Delhi:

There is a connection between sleep and heart problems. Frequent night-time awakenings and disrupted sleep can strain the heart more than short sleep duration. This can further raise the risk of hypertension, stroke, and diabetes. Hence, it is necessary to sleep well and protect the heart. Here, the expert explains how broken sleep can induce heart problems.

Sleep is an important aspect of heart health. Many people have to compromise with their sleep routine due to hectic schedules, stress, and caffeine or alcohol consumption. Interrupted or fragmented sleep, where you wake up multiple times during the night, can take a toll on the heart.

According to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, even if the total hours seem adequate, poor-quality sleep prevents the body from entering its deep restorative phases, and there can be chronic stress on the individual’s heart.

During sleep, the body tends to slow down, blood pressure drops, and the heart gets to rest. When that rest is disturbed, the nervous system stays alert, and stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline remain high. Over time, this causes hypertension, higher heart rate, and inflammation that are known to damage blood vessels and make people prone to cardiac problems.

Various studies have also proven that people with sleep apnea or insomnia, which are conditions leading to sleep disturbance (broken or fragmented sleep), have chance of suffering from hypertension, arrhythmias, stroke, and even heart failure.

Common causes of broken sleep

Common causes of broken sleep include stress, anxiety, poor sleep habits, excessive screen time, late-night caffeine intake, or medical issues like acid reflux and sleep apnea. Moreover, other signs such as morning headaches, daytime fatigue, mood swings, or difficulty concentrating can indicate disrupted sleep patterns.

Follow these vital tips:

Everyone must get a sleep soon at night by adhering to a structured routine. Remember to have the same sleep and wake-up timings even on the weekends. Likewise, other crucial measures such as avoiding caffeine and alcohol before hitting the sack, limiting screen exposure, and practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation can improve sleep quality.

People can also take a warm shower, read, or listen to light music to induce sleep. Those who have problems such as snoring heavily or waking up gasping to breathe should consult a doctor for possible sleep disorders like sleep apnea and initiate timely intervention.

It is the need of the hour to prioritise your sleep and, in turn, save your heart from damage. As broken sleep quietly harms your heart over time even more than simply sleeping fewer hours, it is essential to make sure you get a maximum of 8 hours of sleep and prevent heart problems.

ALSO READ: Can’t focus anymore? You might have a ‘popcorn brain’ from Reels