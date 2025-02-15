International Childhood Cancer Day 2025: Most commonly reported cancers in children, ways to reduce risk

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA Most commonly reported cancers in children and ways to reduce its risk

International Childhood Cancer Day is observed every year on February 15. The day aims to spread awareness about childhood cancers. In India, cancer is the 9th most common cause of death in children between 5 and 14 years of age. Childhood cancers (0-14 years of age) comprise 4% of all reported cancers in the ICMR-NCDIR’s national cancer registry programme.

While most adult cancers originate in the organs, childhood cancers involve the tissues (hematopoietic, lymphatic, central nervous system, muscle, bone etc).

Speaking to India TV News, Dr Priyashree Mukherjee, Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematology Oncologist at KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Center says that leukaemia, lymphoma, wilms tumour, Wilms tumour, retinoblastoma, neuroblastoma are some of the common childhood cancers.

Symptoms of childhood cancer

Continued, unexplained weight loss

Headaches, often with early morning vomiting

Increased swelling or persistent pain in the bones, joints, back, or legs

Lump or mass, especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis, or armpits

Development of a whitish appearance in pupil of the eye or changes in the vision

Recurrent fevers not caused by infections

Excessive bruising or bleeding (often sudden)

Noticeable paleness or prolonged tiredness.

Dr Mukherjee also shares specific symptoms of common childhood cancers.

Leukaemia

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and is the most common childhood cancer, accounting for about 30% of all paediatric cancers. The two primary types in children are Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Symptoms are persistent fever, fatigue and weakness, easy bruising or bleeding and frequent infections.

Brain and Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumours

Brain tumours are the second most common cancer in children, making up approximately 26% of all paediatric malignancies. The most frequently diagnosed brain tumours include Medulloblastomas and Gliomas (Astrocytomas, Ependymomas, and Glioblastomas)

Symptoms are persistent headaches, nausea and vomiting, disturbed vision, seizures and balance and coordination issues.

Lymphomas (Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin)

Lymphomas are cancers of the lymphatic system which account for about 10-12% of childhood cancers. The two major types are Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).

Symptoms are swollen lymph nodes (neck, armpits or groin), unexplained weight loss, night sweats and persistent cough or breathing difficulties.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is the most common solid tumour outside the brain in children which is usually diagnosed before age 5. It arises from immature nerve cells in the adrenal glands. This cancer represents about 6% of all childhood cancers.

Symptoms are abdominal swelling, bone pain, high blood pressure and dark circles around the eyes.

Wilms Tumour (Nephroblastoma)

Wilms tumour is a kidney cancer that occurs primarily in children under 5 years old and accounts for around 5% of paediatric cancers. It is often detected as a painless abdominal mass.

Symptoms are abdominal swelling or lump, blood in urine, high blood pressure and fever.

Bone Cancers (Osteosarcoma and Ewing Sarcoma)

Bone cancers account for about 3-5% of childhood cancers, with osteosarcoma being the most common. Osteosarcoma usually develops in the bones of the arms or legs, often during rapid growth spurts in teenagers. Ewing sarcoma is rarer but can occur in both bones and soft tissues.

Symptoms are bone pain, especially at night, swelling or lump and fractures without significant injury.

Dr Priyashree Mukherjee said, "The overall cancer mortality rate in India is close to 70%, which is likely similar to the rate in the pediatric population. Although the lack of resources to pay for treatment is one of the factors that result in poor cancer survival in India, initiatives such as the National Health Mission and the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna, which offer free treatment to economically challenged patients, are expected to ameliorate some of those limitations.

"In 2009, more than 50% of medical colleges in India did not have facilities or expertise for treating children with cancer. However, great efforts have been made to establish collaborative prospective studies, such as the modified MCP-841 ALL protocol, which resulted in an increase in survival rates from 20% to 60%."

While many childhood cancers arise from genetic mutations and unknown causes, certain lifestyle and environmental factors may influence cancer risk. Although there is no guaranteed way to prevent childhood cancer, parents can take proactive steps to promote overall health and potentially reduce the risk. Here are some key preventive measures:

Promote a Healthy Diet

Ensure Regular Physical Activity

Minimize Exposure to Environmental Toxins

Prioritize Vaccination and Infection Prevention

Monitor Radiation Exposure

Be Aware of Family History and Genetic Risks

Encourage Regular Medical Check-ups

Foster a Stress-Free, Healthy Environment.

Parents play a crucial role in fostering habits that may help reduce long-term cancer risks in their children.

