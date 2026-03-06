'My chest pain came and went': Why intermittent symptoms often delay life-saving heart procedures

New Delhi:

Chest pain is often imagined as sudden, dramatic and unmistakable. But for many patients, the reality looks very different. The discomfort may appear briefly, disappear and then return days or weeks later.

Because the pain is not constant, people often assume it is harmless, perhaps acidity, fatigue or muscle strain. According to cardiologists, this assumption can be dangerous. Intermittent chest pain may still indicate a serious heart problem, and delaying medical evaluation can postpone life-saving treatment.

Why intermittent symptoms are often ignored

Many people associate heart problems with intense, crushing chest pain. However, reduced blood flow to the heart muscle can produce symptoms that are far less dramatic.

When coronary arteries become partially blocked, the heart may receive enough blood at rest but struggle during physical activity or emotional stress. This can lead to chest discomfort that appears during exertion and eases when the person rests.

Because the pain disappears temporarily, patients may delay seeking medical advice. Unfortunately, the underlying blockage can continue to worsen silently during this time.

Warning signs that should not be ignored

Cardiologists say several intermittent symptoms can signal heart trouble and should prompt medical evaluation.

These include:

heaviness or tightness in the chest during physical activity

pain that improves after resting

breathlessness even with mild exertion

discomfort spreading to the arm, jaw, neck or back

unexplained fatigue or sudden sweating

Even if these symptoms come and go, they may still indicate reduced blood supply to the heart.

Conditions that may cause recurring chest pain

Several cardiovascular conditions can produce intermittent chest discomfort. In some cases, they may progress to more serious complications if not treated early.

Coronary artery disease (CAD)

Partial narrowing of coronary arteries can restrict blood flow during physical activity or stress. The resulting chest discomfort often improves once the person rests.

Heart attack (myocardial infarction)

In some cases, early warning symptoms of a heart attack may appear intermittently before a more severe event occurs.

Arrhythmias

Irregular heart rhythms can trigger brief episodes of chest discomfort, palpitations, dizziness or breathlessness.

Heart valve disease

Damaged heart valves may disrupt blood circulation, leading to fluctuating symptoms such as chest discomfort and fatigue.

Early heart failure

When the heart’s pumping ability weakens, patients may experience breathlessness or chest discomfort that appears during exertion.

Why early diagnosis matters

The treatment for heart-related chest pain depends largely on how early the condition is detected.

In early stages, doctors may manage the problem with medication, lifestyle modifications and monitoring. However, if blockages progress, procedures such as angioplasty and stent placement may be required. In more advanced cases, bypass surgery might become necessary.

Delaying medical attention can allow the condition to worsen, increasing the risk of a heart attack and long-term heart damage.

Intermittent symptoms are often the most misleading. Because they disappear temporarily, many patients assume the problem has resolved. In reality, the heart may be sending subtle warning signals before a major event occurs. Recognising these early signs and seeking medical evaluation promptly can help prevent serious complications and allow timely treatment.

Also read: Excessive screen time linked to heart health risks, says Mumbai doctor