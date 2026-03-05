Excessive screen time linked to heart health risks, says Mumbai doctor

New Delhi:

Are you aware? Spending long hours in front of digital devices can silently affect heart health, increasing stress, blood pressure, and the risk of cardiovascular problems if not managed properly. It is time to regulate your screen time and pay that much-needed attention to your heart. So, follow these tips to improve your heart health.

Currently, a large number of adults spend time scrolling on social media, binge-watching their favourite shows, while others are busy with office work. Moreover, children are also glued to their mobile phones. In today’s digital world, screens are everywhere, right from work laptops and online classes to smartphones and streaming platforms. While technology keeps everyone connected, excessive screen time can take a toll on your heart.

So, long hours of sitting, stress from constant notifications, and poor sleep caused by screen overuse can all contribute to heart-related issues. Moreover, awareness and simple lifestyle adjustments are key to protecting cardiovascular health while staying digitally active.

Excessive screen time and its impact on the heart:

According to Dr Gaurav Surana, Consultant Cardiology at NewEra Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, long periods of inactivity in front of screens can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and poor cholesterol control, all major risk factors for heart disease. Many people tend to suffer from a heart attack or heart failure because of unmanaged high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and factors such as obesity.

Unfortunately, stress and anxiety from constant digital engagement may increase the cortisol levels by pressurising the heart. Poor sleep caused by screen exposure at night disrupts the body’s natural recovery, raising blood pressure and heart function.

Over time, these factors can increase the risk of heart attacks and arrhythmias. Timely treatment will be necessary for the patient. Hence, it is the need of the hour to cut down on screen time and keep the heart healthy.

Follow these vital tips:

It is necessary to avoid spending longer hours on the screen. If you are using a laptop or computer, then standing up every hour, going for short walks, practising deep breathing, and limiting late-night screen use can help protect your heart. Regular check-ups can ensure the heart is safe. It is time to focus on cardiac health and improve the quality of life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

