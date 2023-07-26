Influenza during monsoon: Causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and tips for the prevention of influenza during monsoon.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a variety of influenza viruses. It affects people of all ages but is especially dangerous for young children and the elderly. The monsoon season is an especially important time to be aware of the threat of influenza, as changes in temperature and humidity make it easier for the virus to spread.

Here we will look at the causes of influenza during monsoon season, the symptoms to watch out for, and tips for prevention. By arming yourself with this knowledge, you can help protect yourself and your family during the monsoons.

Causes of Influenza During Monsoon Season

Influenza viruses are spread through droplets in the air when someone who is infected coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can travel up to 6 feet and can linger in the air for a few hours at a time. This means that if you’re in close contact with someone who has the flu, you are more likely to become infected too.

During the monsoon season, the risk of influenza rises for a few reasons. Firstly, increased rainfall and humidity can cause more people to spend time indoors, where there is less ventilation and air circulation. This makes it easier for droplets containing the virus to spread from person to person. Additionally, cold weather can weaken the immune system and make it harder for your body to fight off viruses like influenza.

Symptoms of Influenza During Monsoon Season

The symptoms of influenza can start suddenly and include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhoea (in some cases)

If you experience any of these symptoms during monsoon season, it’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Influenza can quickly become serious if not treated promptly.

Tips for Preventing Influenza During Monsoon Season

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of contracting influenza during monsoon season. Firstly, make sure you get an annual flu shot. This will help protect your body against the most common strains of influenza viruses. Additionally, practice good hygiene by washing your hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. This will help prevent the spread of viruses from person to person.

It’s also important to avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms. If someone in your household comes down with the flu, make sure they wear a mask or stay in a separate room if possible. Lastly, try to keep your immune system strong by getting enough sleep, eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, and managing stress levels. All of these measures can help reduce your risk of catching the flu during monsoon season.

