Indian scientists develop wearable device that mimics pain to detect stress

The scientists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru have developed a device that senses strain, mimics pain perception and adapts its response accordingly. By recreating these pain-like responses, the device can help in detecting stress. The team developed the Neuromorphic device which is an electronic system that mimics the functions of neurons and synapses.

The researchers said, "These pain-like responses in the device paves the way for future smart wearable systems that can help doctors detect stress." The device has been developed using silver wire network on a stretchable material. When the material gets stretched, small gaps appear within the silver network. This temporarily breaks the electrical pathway. For it to reconnect, an electric pulse is given which fills the gaps and essentially 'remembers' the event.

The study was published in the journal Materials Horizons, Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The researchers said, "Each time it is stretched and reconnected, the device gradually adjusts its response, much like how our bodies adapt to repeated pain over time. This dynamic process enables the device to mimic memory and adaptation, bringing humans closer to materials that respond intelligently to their environment."

The device also combines sensing and adaptive response in a single, flexible unit. It offers a streamlined, efficient way for technology to adapt to its environment naturally, without complex setups or external sensors.

The researchers said that this can “lead to more advanced health monitoring systems that 'feel' stress like the human body and adapt in real-time, giving feedback to doctors or users. Such technology could also improve robotic systems, helping machines become safer and more intuitive to work with humans."

Stress is known to be an underlying cause of several health conditions. It can also lead to chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Therefore, when stress levels are controlled, it can help manage several other health conditions.

