India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Experts share insight on healthy living India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Dr Dheeraj Dubey, Dr Sameer Bhati and Prof. Prasanta Kumar Patra, have explained everything about how to live a healthy lifestyle.

India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: In a conversation with India TV, Dr Dheeraj Dubey, renowned Public Health Speaker, Dr Sameer Bhati, Joint Replacement Surgeon and Prof. Prasanta Kumar Patra, SOA’s Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), Siksha O Anusandhan have explained everything related to health. When asked about the declining health of Indians, Dr Sameer Bhati quickly said that there are so many health issues because the sleep cycle has gone haywire in most adults; thus, so many people are suffering from various diseases. He has also highlighted the importance of exercise.

Prof. Prasanta Kumar Patra said that to lead a healthy life, it is very important to exercise, do pranayama, and eat healthily. It is essential to add some activities to our daily lives. Also, one should avoid eating after 8 PM.

When asked about joint health, Dr Dheeraj Dubey said that joint health issues are increasing in younger adults because many of them are working in work-from-home and hybrid setups. Describing the symptoms of joint issues, he said that if a person faces trouble while taking the first few steps, then that person should understand that it is the onset of arthritis. Painkillers can pacify the pain for some time, but eventually, that person needs to visit an orthopaedic doctor.

He has also said that the main cause of several health issues is sleep disorder. Nowadays, most of us stay on the phone and thus, our brain waves get disturbed. So, he emphasised not checking the phone just after waking up and before going to sleep at night; only then will we be able to stay away from diseases. To keep a check on mental health, it is better to get involved in some other activities like breathing exercises, yoga, etc.

Talking about sleep disorders, Prof. Prasanta Kumar Patra said that it is important to not let mobile rule our mind.

Obesity

To reduce obesity rate, all the experts have emphasised on doing exercises, only walking will not help. Also, maintaining a balanced diet is extremely important. Dr Sameer Bhati said that to stay away from obesity, it is very important for young adults to increase their metabolism by following a traditional Indian diet. He also explained that because of low metabolism, young adults have more fat and less muscle mass in their bodies.

Ghee for joint health

Talking about the importance of ghee for joint health, Dr Dheeraj Dubey said that it is very important to add dairy products to their diet, especially yoghurt, which has more probiotic content. He also said that it is important to increase vitamin D intake through sunlight and also, add vitamin C-based foods into your diet.

Heart Health

To keep your heart healthy, Dr Sameer Bhati said it is better to take care of your diet and also to go for tests (diabetes, cholesterol, ECG, etc) before joining a gym or doing some heavy activities. He also said to practice breathing exercises.

Impact of cardio

Dr Dheeraj Dubey said that cardio exercises should be done only twice a week to keep a check on our health.