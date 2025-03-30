India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Conclave: Doctor explains how to keep the kidney safe Our kidneys are responsible for maintaining our overall bodies health and functioning. We must look after them by adopting a healthy lifestyle and consulting doctors at the right time in case of any issue.

As the proverb goes, "Health is wealth," and nothing can be more precious than maintaining our health. In the last few years, there has been a lot of concern regarding kidney disorders in India. As per a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 2 lakh individuals succumb to kidney diseases annually in India. It is a very high figure and it necessitates urgent attention and awareness towards kidneys.

For raising awareness and creating an understanding of kidney disorders, India TV Speed News Wellness Weekend held a special feature where Dr Sanjeev Saxena, Head of the Nephrology department, discussed how acute and chronic kidney disorders are different from each other. The feature highlighted the significance of detecting such disorders in their early stages and measures for safely maintaining our kidneys.

Above all, one should know about the difference between acute and chronic kidney disorders. Acute kidney disorder is a sudden kidney function loss that may arise due to a physical injury or an acute infection. It tends to develop in a matter of hours or days and can be restored with appropriate treatment. Conversely, chronic kidney disorder is a long-term disorder in which the kidneys lose their function over a long period. This is caused by underlying diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure and can result in irreversible damage to the kidneys. There are 5 types of chronic kidney disorders.

Early symptoms of kidney disorders

It is very important in both kinds of kidney ailments that we diagnose them early on so that appropriate intervention and management can be provided. But how do we realise whether our kidneys are suffering from some kind of problem? Early signs of renal failure are very mild and can be missed very easily. They can include fatigue, weakness, leg or foot swelling, alteration of urination pattern, and blood in the urine. These can also be a sign of other medical conditions, and hence, visiting a doctor is advisable for the right diagnosis.

So, how do we protect our kidneys?

The doctor on the conclave stressed a healthy lifestyle. This means exercising regularly, a balanced diet, no excess salt and sugar consumption, and plenty of water intake (minimum 2 litres a day). One should also have regular check-ups to check their blood pressure and blood sugar levels because these are key risk factors for kidney disease.

In addition to changes in lifestyle, there are a few other preventive strategies that can be adopted to protect our kidneys. Quitting smoking is one of the most effective methods. Smoking not just the lungs but also compromises the kidneys by impairing their functioning. Excessive drinking needs to be avoided since it may cause high blood pressure and other complications that eventually impact the kidneys. Salt and sugar should be eliminated from the diet completely.

Indiscriminate use of painkillers

Another significant factor in maintaining kidney health is the limitation of over-the-counter painkiller intake. The medications, if consumed in large amounts, can have detrimental effects on the kidneys. It is always best to consult a doctor prior to taking any medication, more so if one suffers from an underlying kidney condition.

Apart from these measures, it is essential to control any pre-existing health conditions that may overload the kidneys. For example, individuals with diabetes must maintain blood sugar levels within control, and those with high blood pressure must keep it checked and controlled through medication and lifestyle modification.

North Indians should be careful about kidney stones

North Indians are prone to suffering from kidney stones because of the hot climate. They get dehydrated due to the hot temperature, and thus, it affects the kidneys.