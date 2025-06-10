India reports 163 cases of COVID-19 variant XFG: What is it? Know causes, symptoms and more India reports 163 cases of the new COVID-19 variant XFG, a recombinant subvariant of Omicron. Learn about its causes, symptoms, and impact on health.

New Delhi:

As of Tuesday morning, India had 6815 active Covid-19 cases. 324 new illnesses and three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Kerala is still the most impacted state, with 2053 current cases, followed by Gujarat (1109), West Bengal (747), Delhi (691), and Maharashtra (613).

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 163 instances of the novel Covid variant XFG have recently been found in India. XFG instances have been documented in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra had the largest number of XFG cases, with 89 infections.

What is the XFG variant?

The XFG variety is a descendant of the coronavirus's Omicron subvariant. According to a study published in The Lancet, the variation was first discovered in Canada. However, the XFG variation, "originating from LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, harbours four key spike mutations (His445Arg, Asn487Asp, Gln493Glu, and Thr572Ile) and has achieved rapid global spread," the report said.

As per The Lancet, the XFG variety exhibits "strong immune evasion," allowing the virus to persist and proliferate by evading the body's natural defences.

Causes and Transmission

XFG spreads similarly to other COVID-19 variants, primarily through:

Respiratory droplets

Close contact with infected individuals

Contaminated surfaces

Symptoms of XFG variant

Symptoms of XFG are similar to those of other COVID-19 variants, including:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Body aches

Fatigue

Precautions and Prevention

To protect yourself and others:

Get vaccinated

Wear masks in public

Practice social distancing

Wash hands frequently

Stay home if symptoms appear

