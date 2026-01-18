Why cutting sugar alone won’t fix India’s diabetes problem India’s diabetes crisis goes far beyond sugar intake. A nutrition expert explains how sedentary lifestyles, stress, sleep loss, and metabolic vulnerability are driving rising diabetes rates, and why lifestyle change and early screening matter more than ever.

New Delhi:

India’s diabetes crisis has quietly outgrown its most common explanation. While sugar continues to take the blame, doctors and nutrition experts say the real problem runs far deeper. From sedentary routines to sleep deprivation and chronic stress, diabetes in India is increasingly a lifestyle-driven disease, not just a dietary one.

India currently has the highest number of people living with diabetes globally, and what worries experts even more is how many cases remain undiagnosed or untreated. The issue is no longer limited to age, weight, or geography.

Diabetes in India: A crisis hiding in plain sight

India's diabetes numbers are staggering: according to global health estimates, millions of adults are already living with the condition, and a significant percentage remain unaware. Because it is a silent progression, people often seek help only after complications begin. As Dr Rohini Patil, Official Nutritionist and Founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, points out, focusing on sugar alone oversimplifies a much larger problem.

“India’s diabetes burden cannot be explained by sugar intake alone. It is shaped by how the body responds to food in the context of physical inactivity, stress, sleep patterns, and long-term lifestyle habits,” she says.

Beyond sugar: What is actually driving diabetes rates up?

The popular narrative of “too much sugar equals diabetes” misses critical factors that doctors now see daily in clinics.

Changing diets and nutrition transition

Traditional Indian meals rich in fibre, lentils, and seasonal vegetables are increasingly replaced by refined carbohydrates, packaged foods, and high-glycaemic diets. This shift raises insulin demand and accelerates metabolic stress. Dr Patil explains that urbanisation has changed not just what people eat, but how their bodies process food. “Urbanisation and nutrition transitions have shifted metabolic balance, making Indians vulnerable to insulin resistance even at lower body weight,” she notes.

Sedentary lifestyles are undoing metabolic health

Desk-bound jobs, long commute hours, screen-heavy routines, and minimal physical movement have become the norm across Indian cities and towns. Even people who appear “thin” are showing signs of metabolic dysfunction. Doctors increasingly refer to the ‘thin-fat Indian phenotype’, where individuals develop diabetes at lower BMI levels due to higher visceral fat and reduced insulin sensitivity. “Daily movement is not optional anymore. Diet alone cannot protect metabolic health if physical activity is missing,” Dr Patil says.

Stress, sleep, and modern living

Chronic stress and poor sleep are emerging as major but under-recognised drivers of diabetes. Long work hours, irregular sleep cycles, and constant mental pressure disrupt hormonal balance, worsening blood sugar control.

According to experts, unmanaged stress elevates cortisol levels, which directly impacts insulin resistance and abdominal fat accumulation.

Genetics meets environment: Why Indians are more vulnerable

South Asians carry a higher genetic predisposition to insulin resistance and cardiovascular disease. When this genetic risk combines with modern lifestyle habits, diabetes develops earlier and progresses faster.

Dr Patil emphasises that this makes early screening crucial. “Sustainable diabetes prevention and control depend on aligning diet with daily movement, stress regulation, and early screening,” she says. “This creates a stronger metabolic foundation and reduces long-term disease risk.”

Why do so many diabetes cases go untreated

One of the biggest challenges in India’s diabetes is delayed diagnosis. A lack of screening, uneven availability of HbA1c testing, and a lack of awareness have led millions of people to live with high blood sugar levels without the advice of a physician. It also increases the risk of having complications such as heart disease, renal failure, peripheral nerve damage, and vision loss.

The way forward: Lifestyle, awareness, and early action

Experts agree that managing diabetes requires more than medication. The focus must shift towards:

Regular screening, even without symptoms

Sustainable dietary habits

Daily physical activity

Stress and sleep management

Stronger public health awareness

The Indian diabetes epidemic is one that can be averted, but definitely needs a paradigm shift in how lifestyle health is viewed and considered. According to Dr Patil, “Diabetes prevention is no longer just about restricting sugar. It's all about preparing our metabolisms for life in India today."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Eating right but sugar still high? Doctor points to sleep and meal timing