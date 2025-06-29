India declared free of Trachoma by WHO, says PM Modi; here's what you need to know about the disease Trachoma is a bacterial infection that affects your eyes, and is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has been declared Trachoma-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read on to know about trachoma.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has been declared Trachoma-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He also spoke in lengths about International Yoga Day and said that millions across the country and the world took part in the celebrations.

PM Modi said, "Now, I want to tell you all about the achievements of the country which are being discussed by the global organisation. The first is related to our health. There was a time when Trachoma was common in many parts of India. We resolved to eliminate Trachoma. WHO has declared India Trachoma-free."

He also added, "I am delighted to share with you that WHO has declared India free of Trachoma, an eye disease. This is the success of our health workers. 'Jal Jeevan' Mission has contributed to this."

What is Trachoma?

It is a bacterial infection that affects your eyes, and is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. The condition is contagious and spreads through contact with the eyes, eyelids, and nose or throat secretions of infected people. It can also be passed on by handling infected items, such as handkerchiefs.

Initially, the condition might cause mild itching and irritation of your eyes and eyelids. Then you may notice swollen eyelids and pus draining from the eyes. Untreated trachoma can lead to blindness. The condition is the leading preventable cause of blindness worldwide.

Symptoms of Trachoma

Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of trachoma, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mild itching and irritation of the eyes and eyelids

Eye discharge containing mucus or pus

Eyelid swelling

Light sensitivity (photophobia)

Eye pain

Eye redness

Vision loss.

Complications of Trachoma

According to Mayo Clinic, one episode of trachoma caused by Chlamydia trachomatis is easily treated with early detection and use of antibiotics. Repeated or secondary infections can lead to complications, including:

Scarring of the inner eyelid

Eyelid deformities, such as an inward-folding eyelid (entropion) or ingrown eyelashes (trichiasis), which can scratch the cornea

Corneal scarring or cloudiness

Partial or complete vision loss.

Prevention of Trachoma

Here are some hygiene practices that can help prevent trachoma.

Face washing and hand-washing. Keeping faces and hands clean may help break the cycle of reinfection.

Fly control. Reducing fly populations can help eliminate a source of transmission.

Proper waste management. Properly disposing of animal and human waste can reduce breeding grounds for flies.

Improved access to water. Having a fresh water source nearby can help improve hygienic conditions.

There is no vaccine available for trachoma, however, prevention is possible. The WHO has developed a strategy to prevent trachoma, with the goal of eliminating it by 2020. While the goal hasn't been entirely achieved, trachoma cases have declined sharply.

