Increased uric acid levels can cause serious health issues, know how to prevent it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Increased uric acid levels can cause health issues.

Uric acid is found in all of our bodies which is filtered out by the kidneys. But, when its quantity starts increasing in the body, then the kidneys are unable to filter it out. In such a situation, uric acid starts accumulating in the joints in the form of crystals, which causes pain in the joints and knees, pain in the heel, and swelling. Let us tell you, uric acid increases only when we consume more purines in our diet and do not exercise regularly. Our spoiled lifestyle is the biggest reason for this disease. In such a situation, people with high uric acid problems can fall prey to heart, kidney and liver-related diseases. Let us know what diseases can occur when uric acid increases and how to protect ourselves.

These diseases may occur due to an increase in uric acid:

Arthritis- Arthritis progresses very rapidly in patients with high uric acid levels. Uric acid accumulates in the joints in the form of crystals, which causes joint pain and swelling.

Kidney stones - Due to an increase in uric acid, the problem of kidney stones also increases rapidly. Crystals of uric acid cause stones. In stones, these crystals get deposited in the urinary tract.

Type 2 Diabetes - An increase in uric acid also affects insulin, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes many times.

Blood Pressure- As uric acid levels increase, blood pressure becomes high, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Follow these tips to reduce uric acid

Drink as much water as possible so that uric acid does not accumulate in the body. Keep your body hydrated.

To control uric acid, eliminate purine-rich foods from your diet.

Weight gain also triggers this problem, so keep your weight under control.

Physical exercise can help lower uric acid levels, so exercise daily.

Include foods that can help reduce uric acid, such as cherries, berries, citrus fruits, and foods rich in vitamin C.

Stress can increase the production of uric acid, so reduce stress and get enough sleep.

ALSO READ: High cholesterol is 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society of India launches first-ever lipid guidelines