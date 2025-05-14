Identify kidney damage symptoms before it turns advance, doctor recommends regular check-up after 40 Don't ignore the warning signs! Identify kidney damage symptoms early and take control of your health. Regular check-ups after 40 can make all the difference, says the doctor.

Kidney disease is often called a “silent killer” because it usually shows no symptoms until it has significantly progressed. Unlike routine screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol, kidney function tests, especially a simple blood creatinine test, are often neglected. This negligence can delay diagnosis until the condition becomes serious. Early-stage kidney disorders may show subtle or non-specific symptoms, which are often mistaken for other health issues. Therefore, any unexplained fatigue, swelling, changes in urination, or high blood pressure should prompt timely evaluation through confirmatory blood, urine, and imaging tests. Consulting a nephrologist in such cases is really important.

According to Dr Tarun Kumar Saha, Sr Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, people with high-risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart disease, or a family history of kidney failure must do regular checkups. Those over 40 should also include kidney function checks as part of their routine health assessment due to lifestyle changes and eating habits.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) develops gradually and cannot be reversed, but early diagnosis can delay its progression and improve quality of life. We often neglect nocturia, i.e., passing larger amounts of urine at night, which is an early symptom of chronic kidney disease and is commonly ignored, as it is often mistaken for a normal phenomenon. Moreover, there is a well-established link between kidney disease and cardiovascular health; people with CKD face a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, further underscoring the need for early detection.

Regular monitoring can include measuring blood creatinine levels, estimating glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), testing for protein in the urine, and keeping blood pressure under control. For those already diagnosed with diabetes or high blood pressure, annual testing is advised; others with moderate risk should consider testing every one to two years. Lifestyle interventions are equally important: managing blood sugar, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, staying well-hydrated, and being cautious with over-the-counter medications like painkillers.

Kidney health doesn’t deteriorate all of a sudden, but it declines quietly over time. But with timely screening, awareness, and lifestyle discipline, its progression can be slowed, and severe outcomes such as dialysis or transplant can often be avoided.

