Planning a baby in your 30s-40s? Doctor shares what new moms should know

In today’s time, it is a common practice for women to choose motherhood later to build careers, pursue personal goals, or wait for the right time and partner. With medical advancements and improved awareness about fertility, having a baby later in life is becoming increasingly common and achievable. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges that require careful consideration and planning. According to Dr (Lt Col) Leena N Sreedhar, HOD and Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, whether you are in your 30s or 40s, starting pregnancy preparation with the correct information can ensure the process goes more smoothly and healthily for you and your baby. Here are the tips every new mom should know:

Go for a Preconception Check-Up: Make an appointment with your OB-GYN before pregnancy. This is a great way to discover your current physical health status, look at your medical history, and treat any conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or thyroid disease, that may be relevant to your pregnancy. Don't Delay Fertility Evaluation: If you and your partner have been attempting to conceive for six months with no success, it is time to see an infertility specialist. It’s better to have the assessment early to avoid wasting time and to start learning the treatment options that are available to you before you miss your opportunity to conceive. Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: You need to be eating a balanced, quality diet rich in folic acid, iron, calcium, and protein; developing an active lifestyle and light to moderate exercise; and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and managing stress. All this will work towards the best potential fertility outcome and help to prepare you and your body for a successful pregnancy. Take Prenatal Vitamins: You should be taking prenatal vitamins with folic acid, even before you are pregnant. Folic acid is crucial for foetal development and is particularly used to prevent neural tube defects. Consider Genetic Counselling: Genetic counselling can assess your risk for inherited disease or chromosomal abnormality. This can be important if you have a family history of genetic disease or are pregnant after 35. Prepare Emotionally and Physically: Being a parent requires physical stamina and emotional strength. It is important to create a good support network with your partner, family, or friends. Taking prenatal classes and participating in new or older mothers' support groups can make you ready for the transition. Stay Informed and Involved: Go to all prenatal visits, ask questions, and remain actively engaged in making decisions regarding your care. This allows for early identification of any complications and makes you feel empowered throughout your pregnancy.

Having a baby at a later age is normal when planned with sensitivity and forethought. Though there might be increased risk and medical issues, modern healthcare has made it easier than ever for women to welcome motherhood in their late 30s and 40s. The secret is being proactive, taking the proper medical advice, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and being surrounded by support. There is no ideal time to be a mother, just the perfect time for you. And with the proper care and attitude, this new beginning can be one of the happiest moments of your life.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

