Expert debunk myths on common vaccine misconceptions

Vaccines have been the pillar of public health for many years, protecting individuals and communities against fatal infectious diseases. Vaccine reluctance and rejection have been driven by fast-spreading false ideas about their effectiveness and safety. This poses a serious threat to public health, as declining vaccination rates could lead to a rapid resurgence of diseases that vaccines can prevent. According to Dr Deepali Kadam, Associate Professor, Dept. of Community Medicine, KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, it is vitally essential to understand these misconceptions and present accurate facts on immunisation. Knowing the facts on vaccine development, testing, and application will enable us to make informed judgements.

1. Are there long-term studies that prove vaccines are safe?

Vaccines undergo extensive safety and efficacy evaluation just like any pharmaceutical product. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is responsible for the grant of licenses for vaccine use.

2. Are there any truths behind the fears some people have about vaccine side effects?

Some individuals may experience minor side effects like pain, swelling, and/or redness at the injection site. Some individuals may experience fever. Serious side effects are rare. Discussing concerns with healthcare professionals can help alleviate fears.

3. How can the public distinguish between credible vaccine information and misinformation online?

Public can rely on government health websites (e.g., the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), reputable health organisations (e.g., the Indian Academy of Paediatrics), and peer-reviewed scientific articles to distinguish between credible vaccine information and misinformation online.

4. What’s the next big challenge in fighting vaccine misinformation?

Fighting vaccine misinformation on social media platforms is a significant challenge in India. Developing effective strategies to counter misinformation and promoting credible information is crucial.

5. What’s the one vaccine myth you wish people would stop believing today?

One myth that's essential to debunk is the claim that vaccines cause autism and infertility. This myth has been thoroughly discredited by scientific studies worldwide.

“Encouragement of vaccination confidence and debunking of false ideas depend much on healthcare providers. Working together will help us to safeguard sensitive groups, stop outbreaks, and guarantee the ongoing effectiveness of immunisation campaigns. Examining the data and investigating the facts surrounding vaccines can help us separate myths from reality and advance a safer, better community for all. Making wise judgements on vaccination safety and efficacy depends on accurate information,” she added.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

